ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangetown, NY

Two children critically injured, driver arrested in wrong-way crash in Blauvelt

By Matt Spillane, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

ORANGETOWN – Two children were critically injured Saturday after a wrong-way crash in Blauvelt, police said.

The three-car collision occurred at 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road, Orangetown police said. Capt. Michael Shannon said 14 people were injured.

Among them were a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy, both of whom were in critical condition at a hospital as of Monday morning, police said.

The wreck took place when a 20-year-old man drove a 2001 BMW X5 the wrong way on Greenbush Road, police said. The man, a resident of the United Kingdom, was driving south on a one-way section of the street that is meant for northbound traffic, they said.

When he entered the intersection at Route 303 the man struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was heading north on Route 303 in the right lane, police said. The Chevrolet Cruze then hit a 2021 Dodge Challenger that was traveling north on Route 303 in the left lane.

Health: After a stillbirth, NY families have little to no safety net. Now they want change

Guns: NY's new laws restrict weapons in businesses, but some owners welcome them

Rockland: Jewish organization starts security program to combat antisemitism

Police said all occupants of the three cars were taken to local hospitals. They did not specify the conditions of the three drivers or say how many people were injured.

The BMW driver from the United Kingdom was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

The man was arraigned in Orangetown Town Court and taken to the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 845-359-3700.

Orangetown police were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff's Department, Rockland County District Attorney's Office, Rockland Paramedic Services, South Orangetown Ambulance Corps, Nyack Ambulance Corps, Nanuet Ambulance Corps and Piermont Fire Department.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane . Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Two children critically injured, driver arrested in wrong-way crash in Blauvelt

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., Officer Plis, responded to the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Cranberry Court for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle, Mateo Wolf, 20, of Lanoka Harbor, displayed signs of intoxication. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Mateo was determined to be under the influence. Mateo was arrested then transported to police headquarters for processing. Mateo was later charged with several motor vehicle summonses including Cell Phone Use, Underage DWI, Refusal to submit to Breath Tests, DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mateo was then released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangetown, NY
City
Blauvelt, NY
wwnytv.com

St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon. New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday. Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed...
THERESA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shannon
newportdispatch.com

Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Guns#Reckless Driving#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet#Dodge#Rockland#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
themontclairgirl.com

Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse

For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
NEWARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
NJ.com

Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year

Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy