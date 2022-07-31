Jaguars training camp takes: Offense gets off to a slow start as Tyson Campbell, Roy Robertson-Harris stand out

Jaguars training camp practice No. 6, July 31

Weather: 82 degrees to start, 87 at the finish, sunny skies.

Duration: One hour, 50 minutes, full pads for the first time in training camp.

Injuries: OT Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (calf), LB Devin Lloyd (hamstring) and RB James Robinson (Achilles) worked on the side or were limited in some drills. None competed in full-team periods.

'Day of reckoning:' Jaguars practice in full pads for first time with first preseason game just days away

Offense notes

• Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got off to a slow start. His first pass of the day was a dropped interception by Rayshawn Jenkins and three plays later, had there been live tackling, he would have been sacked by Josh Allen after being flushed from the pocket.

• Travis Etienne showed a good burst through a hole off-tackle in the first team period, which was heavy on the run.

• In a second 11-on-11 period, Lawrence was plagued by drops and bad patterns that resulted in three incompletions. The drops were by tight end Evan Engram (his second in two days) and wide receiver Marvin Jones and the bad pattern was by wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who stopped running across the middle of the field that had been vacated when Foyesade Oluokun blitzed and was bottled up by the Jags offensive line.

• Lawrence rallied in the final period with nice throws to wide receiver Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Shenault -- who got the pattern right this time, drawing praise from Lawrence.

• Undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Lujuan Winningham had a good catch from Kyle Sloter. Winningham has been outplaying Kevin Austin Jr., who the team believed was a steal from Notre Dame as an undrafted player.

Defense notes

• Cornerback Tyson Campbell has been making plays in the passing game but came barreling up on a sweep to nail Etienne on one play.

• Rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker knocked down a Lawrence pass at the line and won three of his four battles with offensive linemen during a pass-rush drill.

• Shaq Griffin broke up a deep pass from Lawrence to Kirk.

• For the sixth consecutive practice, undrafted free agent cornerback Benjie Franklin either broke up a pass or got an interception, knocking down a Jake Luton pass intended for tight end Luke Farrell.

• Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris stopped Etienne for little on no gain twice within three plays.

• Allen won three of his five battles in the pass-rushing drill. Two of his victories were against offensive tackle Walker Little but when the two went at it late in the drill, Little got Allen off-balance, then popped him again for good measure.

• Defensive end Dawuane Smoot dominated in the pass-rushing drill, winning four of his five reps.

Special teams notes

• Neither kicker was overly impressive, getting four reps each. Both Ryan Santoso and new arrival Elliott Fry made 2 of 4 attempts. Of greater concern is that none of the misses went down the middle of the uprights.

