Dyami Brown had catch of day at Commanders camp

Former UNC football wide receiver Dyami Brown is entering a very important year two in his NFL career. The wide receiver will be working with a new quarterback as Washington went out and traded for Carson Wentz.

And early on in camp, Brown is starting to build that connection with Wentz in practice.

On Friday, Brown had the catch of the day, hauling in a deep pass from Wentz as he beat defensive back Kendall Fuller. Following practice, Brown talked to the media and was asked about the play which drew the applause of the crowd that was in attendance.

“It was just concentration,” Brown said following practice about the play via NBC Sports Washington . “It was a little short, but you’ve got to concentrate and make that play.”

The 22-year-old Brown is coming off a rookie season in which he caught 12 passes for 165 yards and 0 touchdowns. The Commanders didn’t have much consistency at quarterback so with Wentz here, things could be better for Brown who is a crowded wide receiver room.

