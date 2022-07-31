Man hit by car, killed while changing tire on side of Mercer County interstate

WPXI - Mercer County map Mercer County mp (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car while changing his tire on a Mercer County interstate.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Lee Leinen was outside of his car changing the driver’s side back tire when he was struck by another car along I-80 around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.

The incident happened in the area of mile marker 25.6, westbound, according to police.

Police said Leinen was pronounced dead on the scene.

