ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Man hit by car, killed while changing tire on side of Mercer County interstate

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hPLh_0gzdruey00
WPXI - Mercer County map Mercer County mp (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car while changing his tire on a Mercer County interstate.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Lee Leinen was outside of his car changing the driver’s side back tire when he was struck by another car along I-80 around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.

The incident happened in the area of mile marker 25.6, westbound, according to police.

Police said Leinen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Barb Bunnell
3d ago

people's need to watch other people's out walking or changing a tired on the side of the road driver need to slow down and watch out for other

Reply
4
Cathy Ryan
3d ago

I thought it was a state law now that you had to get over in the other lane for vehicles on side of road

Reply(2)
3
Related
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Car runs down digital speed sign in Canfield

A Canfield man has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after police say the car he was driving ran over an electronic speed monitoring sign in a residential neighborhood. Police say they found 21-year-old McCoy Watkins in the driver’s seat of a heavily damaged Ford Fusion on Brookpark Drive this past Sunday, not far from what was left of the sign that digitally displays the speed of passing cars.
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Truck rolls onto roof, takes out pole in Hubbard

Crews are on scene investigating a rollover crash on Route 62 in Hubbard on Hubbard Road and Seifert-Lewis Road. The one-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. The truck went off the road, flipped and sheared off a telephone pole, coming to a rest in front of an apartment building. Only...
HUBBARD, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County woman charged after allegedly chasing, rear-ending victim

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Denise Dorusha chased and rear-ended a woman she thought was leaving her boyfriend’s house. The victim told police she dropped her mom off on Kazer Street in Monaca and noticed Dorusha following her car. The criminal complaint states that Dorusha followed her on state Route 65 South, gave her the finger and took pictures of her car at a red light.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Daniel Lee#Cox Media Group
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Natty Light From Sheetz

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Man Accused of Stealing Two Cases of Beer From Convenience Store. PSP Franklin responded to the Sheetz, along U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Monday, August 1 around 12:56 a.m. for a report of a male subject stealing two cases of beer.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield

Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
explore venango

Police Investigating Burglary of Military-Style Rifle, Cash From Rockland Township Residence

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary of a military-style weapon and cash from a Rockland Township residence last month. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ed Lees Lane, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary around 3:28 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Prayer Service Held for Missing, Endangered Crawford County Woman

A missing, endangered Crawford County woman was the focus of a prayer vigil Wednesday morning. The community gathered for the prayer service for Candice Caffas at New Beginnings Church on Leslie Rd. in Meadville. Police said Caffas, 34, ran away from her Union Township home July 15. Several search efforts...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree

SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
SANDY LAKE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Delmont man killed when garbage truck crashed into Wilmerding homes

A garbage truck driver from Delmont died early Tuesday morning after the truck he was driving rolled over and crashed into three houses in Wilmerding. The victim, Dana M. Rodericks, 47, was driving a truck that had been traveling on Jefferson Street and attempted to turn onto the 400 block of Patton Street when it tipped over and crashed into the houses at about 4 a.m., Allegheny County Police said. Rodericks died at the scene.
WILMERDING, PA
explore venango

Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy