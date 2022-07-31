ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Bridal Expo returns for 19th July show

By Samantha Boring
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday and Sunday, brides and grooms were busy planning their weddings at the Wichita Bridal Expo.

This is the 19th July Bridal Expo.

All kinds of local vendors came out from florists, photographers, and caterers.

“They often come with their bride tribe, their family and friends but also the groom and their fiance and it is just a great opportunity for them to start their planning and see what they need, get ideas,” said Wichita Bridal Expo Promoter, Cindy Uloho.

The next Bridal Expo is scheduled for Jan. 2023.

