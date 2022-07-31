Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to help with Kentucky floods

www.columbiamissourian.com
Columbia Missourian
Revegetating the 'moonscape': How agencies reclaim Missouri's abandoned mine land
The remains of Missouri’s mining history are, at times, unrecognizable. In west-central Missouri’s Henry County, there are parts of a 107-acre property that are patchy, rocky and hostile to plants. Just down the gravel road, though, several sites feature big blue stem, clover and other lush vegetation. All these plots are in the town of Montrose and were similarly mined then abandoned generations ago. They’re just in different phases of healing.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 expected to move to second flood recovery mission Wednesday
Missouri Task Force 1 was expected to complete its first flood recovery mission in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night and will move to a different area Wednesday. At least 37 people have died, including children, and hundreds more are missing after severe flooding hit the area last week.
Columbia Missourian
Parson celebrates historic increase in funding for preventing tobacco use
Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday. The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: A more moderate Schmitt could be the unifier Missouri needs
Primary elections tend to bring out the worst, most extreme behaviors in candidates. Missourians should hope that Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the newly anointed Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, finds a way to moderate his tone now that he no longer has to placate the far-right wing of his party. Before he had senatorial aspirations, Schmitt impressed us as a reasonable guy. That’s the candidate we hope to see going forward.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County residents head to the polls
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday in Boone County. Voters had the opportunity to vote for state, city and county races including the Missouri Senate primary, presiding commissioner, Third Ward council seat runoff and 47th district representative.
Columbia Missourian
C.W. DAWSON: Looking ahead to possible candidates in the November election
In last week’s column I suggested that the most interesting electoral race to watch is the one for Boone County associate circuit judge for District 10 between Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson. It will be interesting to see how voters cast their ballots Tuesday. Both women have impeccable credentials,...
Columbia Missourian
Leipard wins GOP nomination for Boone County presiding commissioner
Connie Leipard was declared the winner of the primary election for Boone County presiding commissioner on Tuesday night, defeating James Pounds and winning the Republican nomination. Leipard will face off against Democratic nominee Kip Kendrick, who was unopposed, in the November general election.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Rooftop solar could make a big difference in Columbia
As it turns out, you didn’t have to go the theater this summer to see the blockbuster thriller of 2022 — it was right outside your door. Climate change has become the biggest and scariest movie in town, showing up in heat waves, forest fires, floods and politics.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: GOP to Eric Greitens: Go away. And stay away
Eric Greitens thought Missouri GOP voters had short memories. He imagined they would welcome him when he came roaring back with guns blazing — literally — in a bid for U.S. Senate just four years after he left the governor’s mansion in disgrace. Tuesday night, his Republican...
Columbia Missourian
Inflation buster: Missouri's sales tax holiday starts Friday
Shoppers may notice larger than usual crowds in mid-Missouri this weekend during the annual state sales tax holiday. Missouri is among 13 states that has adapted a sales tax holiday. The idea is to give residents a chance to buy clothes, diapers and supplies at a discount for the coming school year — which could help offset the rising cost of goods caused by high inflation.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ — and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
Columbia Missourian
Boone County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
A Boone County man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia is accused of carrying a loaded, unlicensed gun onto Capitol grounds, joining a mob that disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes related to the election.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Truly historic breakthrough addresses skyrocketing drug prices
Eighty-three is a pretty impressive number. That's the percentage of Americans who favor empowering the federal government to negotiate prices with drugmakers. Even 7 of 10 Republicans agree, according to polling from KFF, a respected source of health news and statistics. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November. In November, Schmitt will be...
Columbia Missourian
WIndows for more reasonable school options are opening
Back-to-school season is nearly upon us, as collegians repopulate our college town and parents of younger school kids gear up for the sales tax holiday. One new program on the K-12 front is a school options offering called the MO Scholars program. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's higher education institutions struggle to attract Latino students
None of the students at any of the University of Missouri campuses can major in Latino studies. And neither can any students from some of the other more populous public universities in the state. One woman is trying to change that.
Columbia Missourian
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We're running out of water, and the problem is urgent
The amount of water on earth is fixed, and it cannot be destroyed or remanufactured. It is an amazing fluid that can exist as a liquid, gas or ice. No one is sure how the earth got water, but a theory is that giant water-filled asteroids deposited it on earth millions of years ago.
Columbia Missourian
Public Works to host sidewalk improvement meeting Aug. 8
An informal open house meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, to discuss a sidewalk improvement project. The project includes the building of a sidewalk on West Scott Boulevard and Northwest Broadway. The sidewalk will span between Silvey Street and Christian Fellowship Road, and construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.
Columbia Missourian
Second suspect caught in correlation to Rocheport Bridge equipment theft
A second suspect in the Rocheport Bridge theft was arrested Monday. Joshua Coates, 41, was detained by authorities in Cooper County and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and motor vehicle theft.
Columbia Missourian
What voters need to know before going to the polls today
When and where to vote Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information on polling places, times and which precinct a voter lives in can be found on the Boone County Clerk website, www.showmeboone.com/clerk, under the “Where Do I Vote” tab. A list of polling places and a map of polling precincts can be found on that site. Voter ID requirements Citizens will be required to present a form of valid ID to cast their vote. Valid forms of ID include Missouri-issued driver and non-driver’s licenses, a valid U.S. passport or a valid military ID. Other options include providing the same form of identification you used in previous elections, including a Boone County voter ID card, state and federal identification cards, or state college and university IDs. Utility bills, bank statements, government checks, paychecks, and government documents, provided they include your name and current address. Out of state licenses, expired Missouri licenses, expired passports, birth certificates and social security cards will also be accepted. Provisional ballots If a voter does not have an acceptable form of identification, that person may still cast a ballot. However, that vote will only be counted if the voter returns to the same polling location before polls close to provide an acceptable form of ID, or if poll workers can match the voter’s signature to previous ballots. Absentee ballots All mail-in ballots must be returned to the County Clerk’s office by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
