South Hackensack, NJ

Dana Pollack's Red, White & Blue Angel Food Cake

By People Staff
People
 3 days ago
The Daily South

Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad

The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY BERRY CAKE

Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
RECIPES
South Hackensack, NJ
CBS News

Recipe: Tomato pie

Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers. Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie. 4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch. 1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll") 1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained. ½ c Gruyère cheese, grated.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius

Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Cheese Sauce for Pretzels

If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
FOOD & DRINKS
Dana White
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer stays cool in the heat with 2 summer rolls

Stop, drop and roll — I’ve whipped up two tasty Vietnamese-style summer rolls to enjoy! If you’re wondering the difference between a spring roll and summer roll, here’s the deal: The summer spin is served cold (no need to heat up the kitchen in the warmer months) whereas the spring version is cooked. Also, the summer roll uses rice flour-based paper, while spring rolls use dough. Different sauces can really make your rolls rock, so feel free to drizzle, dip or completely dunk — you’re the boss of your sauce.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

California Dream Chocolate Cake

This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Epicurious

Maple Whiskey Chicken Lollipops

The first time I encountered chicken lollipops was at a barbecue festival with some friends. They looked so delicious that I went home and made some myself. I have created about half dozen recipes for these lollipops but these smoked maple whiskey chicken lollipops are my favorite by far. You start by removing the bottom section of the chicken legs to make them into perfectly-trimmed drumsticks. My biggest tip is to use paper towels for this process—they help grip the meat to get it all off the bone. Seasoned, smoked, and slicked with a simple maple whiskey glaze, these lollipops are epic for tailgating, barbecue nights, or any summer celebration.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Cream Pie

With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
RECIPES
#Food Coloring#Blue Angel#Bakery#Food Drink
recipesgram.com

Creamy Cold Banana Cake

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Cowboy Cookies

Crinkle cookies, cake mix, sugar, or classic chocolate chip—it's hard to think of a Pioneer Woman cookie recipe that we don't love! Go ahead and add cowboy cookies to this list. They're a riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie with hearty mix-ins, which means they're moist, chewy, and loaded with gooey chocolate. Saddle up and try these today!
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Smoked Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a little slice of dessert for dinner. So if you are looking for something to sweeten up the holidays or a classic backyard cookout, look no further than these smoked sweet potatoes. The subtle smoke flavor paired with the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes just calls out for a drizzle of brown sugar butter.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Strawberry Galette

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This fresh strawberry galette uses sweetened strawberries that are wrapped in a beautiful rustic buttery pastry and baked to perfection. Strawberry galette is a much easier version of a pie, and it will become your new favorite strawberry dessert!
RECIPES
Mashed

Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe

Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
RECIPES

