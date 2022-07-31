Dana Pollack's Red, White & Blue Angel Food Cake

people.com
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
CBS News
Recipe: Tomato pie
Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers. Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie. 4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch. 1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll") 1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained. ½ c Gruyère cheese, grated.
Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius
Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
Allrecipes.com
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
Thrillist
Insomnia Is Offering Free Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is arriving along with the sad realization that summer won't last forever. It never has before, but we had hope that maybe this time it wouldn't be followed by fall and winter. You can snack away that thought on August 4, which is National Chocolate...
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer stays cool in the heat with 2 summer rolls
Stop, drop and roll — I’ve whipped up two tasty Vietnamese-style summer rolls to enjoy! If you’re wondering the difference between a spring roll and summer roll, here’s the deal: The summer spin is served cold (no need to heat up the kitchen in the warmer months) whereas the spring version is cooked. Also, the summer roll uses rice flour-based paper, while spring rolls use dough. Different sauces can really make your rolls rock, so feel free to drizzle, dip or completely dunk — you’re the boss of your sauce.
recipesgram.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
Epicurious
Maple Whiskey Chicken Lollipops
The first time I encountered chicken lollipops was at a barbecue festival with some friends. They looked so delicious that I went home and made some myself. I have created about half dozen recipes for these lollipops but these smoked maple whiskey chicken lollipops are my favorite by far. You start by removing the bottom section of the chicken legs to make them into perfectly-trimmed drumsticks. My biggest tip is to use paper towels for this process—they help grip the meat to get it all off the bone. Seasoned, smoked, and slicked with a simple maple whiskey glaze, these lollipops are epic for tailgating, barbecue nights, or any summer celebration.
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
I'm a bartender. Here are 7 cocktails I think you should order if you like sweet drinks.
From piña coladas to dirty Shirleys, here are the best sweet alcoholic drinks to get at a bar and how to order them, according to a pro.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
Healthy Salad Dressing Recipe
Not all salad dressings are healthy, but when you want a healthy option that doesn't skimp on flavor, try this balsamic-based healthy salad dressing recipe.
thepioneerwoman.com
Cowboy Cookies
Crinkle cookies, cake mix, sugar, or classic chocolate chip—it's hard to think of a Pioneer Woman cookie recipe that we don't love! Go ahead and add cowboy cookies to this list. They're a riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie with hearty mix-ins, which means they're moist, chewy, and loaded with gooey chocolate. Saddle up and try these today!
This Is Why Southerners Cook Corn on the Cob with Milk and Butter
Have you ever boiled corn on the cob with milk? If not, you’re in for a sweet treat. The end result is rich, fresh corn that’s bursting with flavor. Plus it takes less than 10 minutes to cook!. Growing up in the South, eating corn on the cob...
Epicurious
Smoked Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a little slice of dessert for dinner. So if you are looking for something to sweeten up the holidays or a classic backyard cookout, look no further than these smoked sweet potatoes. The subtle smoke flavor paired with the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes just calls out for a drizzle of brown sugar butter.
therecipecritic.com
Strawberry Galette
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This fresh strawberry galette uses sweetened strawberries that are wrapped in a beautiful rustic buttery pastry and baked to perfection. Strawberry galette is a much easier version of a pie, and it will become your new favorite strawberry dessert!
Creamy Country White Gravy Recipe
Is comfort food really comfort food without a good slathering of gravy? Whether it's mashed potatoes, biscuits, meatloaf, or your favorite fried foods, there aren't many dishes that can't be improved by this creamy, comforting sauce. White gravy is very popular in the South, and it's definitely a lot creamier...
