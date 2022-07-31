ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Body reported in Essex

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Baltimore County police are investigating reports of a body found in the area of Essex Skypark Airport, near the Back River.

Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. Sunday to Diffendall Road for reports of a body.

Investigators were still on scene, as of about noon.

Stay with us for updates. This is a breaking story.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

