Padres' Jake Cronenworth batting third on Sunday

numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marcano will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and Milwaukee. Josh VanMeter returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 6.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
numberfire.com
Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Astros ahead of Monday tilt; Kevin Plawecki expected to start
The Boston Red Sox have traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Vazquez was initially slated to start at catcher for the Red Sox tonight, but will instead be walking across the stadium to the Astros' locker room after the team traded him to Houston ahead of their contest. Kevin Plawecki will be the likely replacement at catcher for the Red Sox tonight.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
numberfire.com
Jesus Sanchez sitting for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sanchez will move to the bench on Wednesday with JJ Bleday starting in left field. Bleday will bat fifth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Bleday for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Josh Bell batting fourth for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will make his Padres debut at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bell for...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Luke Williams batting eighth on Sunday
Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Williams will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Williams for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Skye Bolt batting ninth on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bolt will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Stephen Piscotty moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bolt for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Allen sitting for Oakland on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Allen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tony Kemp starting at second base. Kemp will bat first versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. numberFire's models project Kemp for...
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Tyler O'Neil (leg) in left field on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neil (leg) is batting fifth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. O'Neil will man left field after Corey Dickerson was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Justin Steele, our models project O'Neil to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Kevin Plawecki starting at catcher for Red Sox Monday
The Boston Red Sox will start Kevin Plawecki at catcher in Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Plawecki will get the start at catcher Monday after the Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros just ahead of game time. He'll bat ninth. Plawecki has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun sitting for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Calhoun will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adolis Garcia starting in right field. Garcia will bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 13.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 6.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Jose Urquidy on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 9.5 FanDuel points...
