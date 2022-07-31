Words to Live By From Unlikely Places

www.psychologytoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Hate and Where Does It Live in the Brain?
Hate emerges in the presence of moral violations particularly when the targets of hatred are perceived as bad, immoral, and dangerous. A recent fMRI study showed a unique pattern of activity in the brain that has been termed the hate circuit. The hate circuit involves three main brain region: the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
psychologytoday.com
More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life
The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
psychologytoday.com
5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage
Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
This Guy Hired William Hung To Let His Co-Workers Know He Was Quitting, And This Is The Only Way People Should Quit Jobs From Now On
"I never instructed or prompted William to sing — his original masterpiece was conceived all on his own."
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
How to Overcome Feeling Powerlyzed
When you think you don’t have the power to fix a personal problem or face up to a challenge, you might feel stuck or "powerlyzed." Your inability to see a way forward may be caused by blind spots and aspects of yourself you knowingly or unknowingly hide. You can...
psychologytoday.com
The Pain and Shock of Losing Custody of Friends After a Breakup
When people become involved in a serious romantic relationship, they often marginalize their friends. For example, when couples move in together or marry, they spend less time with their friends—not just at first, but for years to come. Other research also shows that people who are single and not dating have more friends and are in contact with those friends more often than people who live with a spouse or a romantic partner.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to draw...
psychologytoday.com
Why "Good Enough" Parenting is Better than Perfection
In the 1950's, developmental pediatrician Donald Winnicott coined the term "good enough mother" to help families develop distress tolerance. "Good enough parenting" is a theory that continues to be helpful today because self-criticism can be an unhealthy habit for kids to learn. Role modeling self-love and acceptance provides the best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Stoicism as a Fad and a Philosophy
The key promise of Stoicism is freedom from the anguish and pain associated with the vicissitudes of fortune. One drawback to Stoicism is that if you refuse to make a deep emotional investment in anything, you may lessen the joy that accompanies success. Best-selling books and popular podcasts suggest a...
psychologytoday.com
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
psychologytoday.com
Doom Spiral: What to Do if Your Inner Voice Goes Too Far
Neuroscientist Ethan Kross explains the inner voice and how it can turn obsessive and negative in his new book. Kross and colleagues' research demonstrates that “distancing techniques” can help. Schema therapy has long used distancing tools which could help you find relief from chatter. This is part two...
psychologytoday.com
Your Marriage Can Thrive After an Affair
Instead of focusing on punishing the guilty, couples who thrive after an affair focus on solving the challenging problem of how to be faithful. A radical new level of intimacy involves each partner feeling safe to share who they really are. Focus on solving the real problems that eroded your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Finding Joy in Everyday Moments
Transcendent experiences elicit positive emotions, such as joy, peace, and wonder, as well as enhancing mental and emotional well-being. Transcendence can help us be more effective in our work and easier to get along with our co-workers. Transcendence is supported through mindful moments, quiet spaces, mono-tasking, and exposure to art...
psychologytoday.com
Breathing Through COVID
The COVID virus, even in its current, less dangerous form, remains a source of great suffering and tension. Mindfulness practices can be a comforting and helpful tactic in managing the ebbs and flows of illness. Focusing on keeping it simple and having some self-compassion are important aspects of using meditation...
psychologytoday.com
To Find Love, Change the Way You Think About Relationships
It’s hard to extricate oneself from a failure mindset. Just seeing others’ relationships through that lens is a type of cognitive distortion. Four to five of every 10 currently married people you know will someday be divorced or have already been divorced. Every relationship I’ve ever been in...
psychologytoday.com
Love and the Communication Myth
Good communication is a function of connection — simultaneous caring about each other’s well-being. When partners feel connected, they communicate well. Communication techniques can make you feel heard but rarely connected. Emotional demeanor, not words, is the primary mode of communication in love relationships. One of the great...
Comments / 0