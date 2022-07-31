Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

www.fox8live.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDSU
Slidell Police injured during chase and suspect on the run
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are on the search for a suspect after they led officers on an early evening high-speed chase, leaving one officer injured. Shortly after 5:30pm, a Slidell Police say a detective saw a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and going as fast ast 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city. The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road (along a levee near Oak Harbor) and cut through to Interstate 10, where officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle. During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital.
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detectives trying to identify woman in case of multiple televisions stolen from Walmart
Ascension Parish detectives are trying to identify a woman in surveillance images in connection with the theft of multiple televisions from a Walmart store. According to a department social media post, she left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Handprint leads to the arrest of 24-year-old man for armed robbery at ATM
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery at a local ATM on July 18. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of O’Neal Lane regarding an armed robbery at a Chase ATM. According to...
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
NOPD: Woman shoots man, leads cops on chase
A woman leads New Orleans police on a chase after allegedly shooting a man and injuring a woman during the chase. “Around 7:13 p.m. Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired near the intersection of North
NOLA.com
Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that someone was shot and killed in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an adult male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Pailet Drive around 2:30 p.m.
5 separate armed robberies happen within 24 hours across New Orleans: NOPD
One of the incidents happened in Algiers and the others happened near Marigny and the 7th Ward.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police: Truck reported stolen in Gonzales involved in hit-and-run fatal crash
Baton Rouge Police investigators are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle reported stolen through the Gonzales Police Department. According to a news release, the fatality occurred Aug. 1 around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the man in surveillance...
JPSO: Man found shot dead in back yard of Harvey home
Jefferson Parish deputies remain on scene at a shooting in Harvey. At 4 p.m., a press conference will be held with details on what happened expected to be released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Lakeview neighbors tie same stolen car to ongoing series of burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lakeview area say someone driving a gray Audi Q7 has been repeatedly breaking into their vehicles, and in some cases stealing them. “He’s pretty efficient,” Trey Shields said. “He’s coming up and down the street, hanging out the driver-side window, pulling handles, so he can be up and down the street in 30 seconds.”
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Bayou St. John
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
fox8live.com
NOPD reports a 55% drop in homicides for the month of July; year to date still up
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Murder numbers dropped dramatically to their lowest level in over a year in New Orleans last month. The police chief credits a number of factors, including more federal help. But many say it is too early to say whether the reduction will be a trend.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
Comments / 2