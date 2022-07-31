ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

By Ken Daley
fox8live.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox8live.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Slidell Police injured during chase and suspect on the run

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are on the search for a suspect after they led officers on an early evening high-speed chase, leaving one officer injured. Shortly after 5:30pm, a Slidell Police say a detective saw a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and going as fast ast 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city. The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road (along a levee near Oak Harbor) and cut through to Interstate 10, where officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle. During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital.
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Hammond, LA
NOLA.com

Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
HARVEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Violent Crime
WDSU

A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that someone was shot and killed in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an adult male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Pailet Drive around 2:30 p.m.
HARVEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8live.com

Lakeview neighbors tie same stolen car to ongoing series of burglaries and thefts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in the Lakeview area say someone driving a gray Audi Q7 has been repeatedly breaking into their vehicles, and in some cases stealing them. “He’s pretty efficient,” Trey Shields said. “He’s coming up and down the street, hanging out the driver-side window, pulling handles, so he can be up and down the street in 30 seconds.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy