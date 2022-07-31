Second suspect wanted after attempted ambush at Hammond car wash

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police are on the search for a suspect after they led officers on an early evening high-speed chase, leaving one officer injured. Shortly after 5:30pm, a Slidell Police say a detective saw a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through the busy Fremaux Town Center by running vehicles off the road and going as fast ast 80 miles per hour. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city. The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road (along a levee near Oak Harbor) and cut through to Interstate 10, where officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle. During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO