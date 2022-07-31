Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau

www.kfvs12.com
New Heartland group offering support for families of homicide victims
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Homicide impacts more than the victims, it can have lasting effects on families’ lives. A support group is forming in the Heartland that is offering some help. “Although we’re not the victims our families have been victimized by what’s happened to our loved ones,”...
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes.
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau thrift store sees increase in customers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri thrift store is seeing an increase in customers. With prices increasing, Once Upon a Child store manager Mary Doar said, “They don’t want to spend, or can’t spend a lot of money on their child for a new wardrobe for school or they might only be able to buy brand new pair of tennis shoes, but their kids still need shorts, or collared shirts, and jeans.”
KFVS12
Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland. The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure. “We...
KFVS12
Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
KFVS12
Scott City man accused of raping female at her home
Cape Girardeau man digs up dinosaur bones in Montana. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky.
KFVS12
Heartland resident returns from Montana with dinosaur bones
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director of Discovery Playhouse, recently returned from Montana. He went on an expedition digging for dinosaur bones in the desert and found some. His discoveries include a Tyrannosaurs Rex tooth and multiple bone fragments. There is a skull fragment from a triceratops...
KFVS12
Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year. The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. The 2022 schedule includes:. Saturday, August...
KFVS12
MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
KFVS12
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
KFVS12
Back-to-school clinic to be held in Saline County
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department and Dental Safari are hosting a back-to-school clinic on Wednesday, August 17. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department’s main office in Eldorado. The goal of the clinic is to get students ready to head back...
kbsi23.com
Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Arrowleaf opens 'Client Choice' food pantry in Vienna, allows people to pick their food
VIENNA, IL — Going to the food pantry can be a difficult choice for some people, who may feel shame or embarrassment about seeking help. Southern Illinois non-profit, Arrowleaf, is providing a fresh take on food pantries that may help alleviate some of that stress: client choice. "Client Choice"...
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting woman, shooting at her dog arrested in Cape Girardeau
A Scott City man is accused of forcibly raping a female at her home. A mother and son died in a two-vehicle crash in Dexter on Monday morning, August 1. Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Ky. flooding up to 35.
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
KFVS12
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson,
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado
Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
KFVS12
Young girls dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m....
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels.
