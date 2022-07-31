ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau

By Mike Mohundro
KFVS12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

New Heartland group offering support for families of homicide victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Homicide impacts more than the victims, it can have lasting effects on families’ lives. A support group is forming in the Heartland that is offering some help. “Although we’re not the victims our families have been victimized by what’s happened to our loved ones,”...
THEBES, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale church invests in solar panels

Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau thrift store sees increase in customers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri thrift store is seeing an increase in customers. With prices increasing, Once Upon a Child store manager Mary Doar said, “They don’t want to spend, or can’t spend a lot of money on their child for a new wardrobe for school or they might only be able to buy brand new pair of tennis shoes, but their kids still need shorts, or collared shirts, and jeans.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Charleston, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Society
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to water rescues in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heavy rain from storms pushing through the Heartland have created dangerous driving conditions, especially in Fredericktown. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and emergency crews responded to several water rescues because Saline Creek is flooding roadways. The sheriff’s office said there were...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott City man accused of raping female at her home

Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. Cape Girardeau man digs up dinosaur bones in Montana. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland resident returns from Montana with dinosaur bones

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director of Discovery Playhouse, recently returned from Montana. He went on an expedition digging for dinosaur bones in the desert and found some. His discoveries include a Tyrannosaurs Rex tooth and multiple bone fragments. There is a skull fragment from a triceratops...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Such Good People
KFVS12

Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year. The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. The 2022 schedule includes:. Saturday, August...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Back-to-school clinic to be held in Saline County

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department and Dental Safari are hosting a back-to-school clinic on Wednesday, August 17. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department’s main office in Eldorado. The goal of the clinic is to get students ready to head back...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tattoo
kbsi23.com

Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter

Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson,...
DEXTER, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield High School recognized for efforts during pandemic, tornado

Batteries Plus of Paducah announced on Tuesday that Mayfield High School was named one of its Schools of the Year. The announcement was made as part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Duracell. The award recognizes Mayfield High School for overcoming obstacles brought on by the pandemic and helping the community recover after the December tornado.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Young girls dies after fall at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A young girl, hiking with her parents at Garden of the Gods, has died. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl fell 75 to 100 feet off of an observation trail at the Devils Smokestack. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m....
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Flooding rescues in Fredericktown

A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy