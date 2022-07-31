ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Jaime Herrera Beutler on inflation, Jan. 6 hearings and Trump

By Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The eyes of the nation are on Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Clark County.

Six-term Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler faces a tough challenge from members of her own party. One of two Washington state congresspersons who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, Herrera Beutler’s congressional race is viewed as a referendum on Trump’s continued influence on the GOP.

Herrera Beutler spoke with KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie by zoom from Washington, D.C., earlier this week. Watch her full interview in the video player above.

3d ago

She lost my vote when she turned her back on Trump. I will never vote for her again

