ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennerstown, PA

Josh Dunmyer collects 1st victory at Jennerstown Speedway

By Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago

JENNERSTOWN -- Saturday's NASCAR weekly racing series program at Jennerstown Speedway was presented by MLM and TMT Transportation. The racing did not disappoint, following a week off.

A familiar last name found his way into Stoney’s Beer Victory Lane. Josh Dunmyer, son of former North East Regional Champion Jeff Dunmyer, took the checkered flag in the One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stock division for his first career Pro Stock win.

Dunmyer is a third generation driver. Both his grandfather and father are past speedway champions. Points leader Jeff Giles finished second and Preston Cope finished third.

Special place Jennerstown Speedway: Hallowed ground to some of NASCAR's best

In the Farmers Union CO-OP Chargers division, it was all Nate Valente for the 15-lap feature event. He led from start to finish, starting from the pole position. Rookie Darin Mauzy took second for his career best finish, after starting fifth. Ken Burkholder finished third.

Caleb Vasos returned to Stoney’s Beer Victory Lane for his fourth win of the season in the Somerset Trust Fast N' Furious 4's. Vasos was leading the tribute race in honor of his cousin Jeff Vasos on July 16, when a late race crash ended his night. The win on Saturday was certainly redemption for his race team. Michael Strouse finished second followed by points leader Johnathan Haburcsask.

Above all else Jennerstown Speedway: Top 15 NASCAR drivers to race the oval: Nos. 1-7

In the Ron’s Collision Center Street Stocks, a lap one three-wide incident collected Michael Saler, Shawn Booth and Rick Meehleib.

Meehleib was able to return to competition but Saler and Booth were forced to retire from the event. After a battle with driver Richard Meehleib Jr., point leader Greg Burbidge picked up his third win of the season. Angie Kimberly finished second after starting eighth. Meehleib Jr. finished third.

Top prize Jennerstown drivers, fans, community rally around speedway to earn $50,000 prize

Mike Hemminger and Jarred Barclay brought the Martella’s Pharmacy Late Models to the green flag. Barclay and Hemminger battled side-by-side lap after lap as they were both looking for their first win of the 2022 season, but Painesville, Ohio driver Albert Francis had plans of his own as he took the lead on a late race restart to visit Stoney's Beer Victory Lane in his first start of the 2022 season.

Barclay finished second while points leader Barry Awtey would rally to third from his 14th place starting position.

Anthony Aiello picked up his second Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modified win in only two starts at the speedway in the 2022 season. Multi-time feature winner Doug Glessner finished second while points leader Tom Golik grabbed third.

Saturday's racing card will feature the most anticipated event of the summer as the 5th annual Motor Mountain Masters returns to the Jennerstown Speedway Complex. The $10,000 to win Pro Late Model event has attracted drivers from 10 different states and Canada.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Josh Dunmyer collects 1st victory at Jennerstown Speedway

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview: Central Dragons

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was another strong season for Central in 2021 finishing their season 14-1, but they finished just shy of making it to the State Championship Game by losing in the semi finals. The Dragons had one of the most explosive offenses in the state averaging 43 points per game, which was led […]
MARTINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!

We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jennerstown, PA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
WTAJ

Beer and wine festival coming to downtown Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival is coming to Tyrone for folks that like beer with hops and also for those who just love their wine. The 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at West 10th Street and […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victory Lane#Canada#Mlm#Tmt Transportation#Pro Stock
Washington Examiner

Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm

LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Windber American Legion receives kitchen upgrade

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— After years of fundraising, the Windber American Legion finally received enough funding for a kitchen upgrade. The upgrade is now finished and the legion is open to the public again, hoping to produce better quality products. The Legion started fundraising for the upgrade before the pandemic. They saved money from multiple […]
WINDBER, PA
fox8tv.com

Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy

There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event

Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties

INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host four regional job fairs to fill positions in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Railroad work to close another road

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Railroad work is set to close Mud Pike Road in Somerset County starting the week of August 8. From Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, the road will be closed for maintenance on the tracks. All work is dependent on equipment and weather. The road will only be closed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bridge Reopens in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Looking for a fur-ever home: Adopt Chloe from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Chloe, an 8-month-old red heeler mix. Chloe is energetic, and loving, and would make a great family dog for a family with older kids and other adults. She’s not too fond of cats but is a total lovebug.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy