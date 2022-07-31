‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer: Same Nerds, New Dramas

theplaylist.net
‘Cinema Paradiso’: Director Guiseppe Tornatore To Turn His Beloved 1989 Movie Into A Limited TV Series
In 1989, Giuseppe Tornatore‘s “Cinema Paradiso” took the cinema world by storm. The film, about a boy named Toto who begins a lifelong love affair with movies thanks to a Sicilian movie house, won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival that year. It then went on to win Best Foreign Film at The Oscars that winter. To this day, it remains a beloved film about the power of film for a generation of moviegoers.
‘Lost Ollie’ Trailer: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige & More Star In Netflix’s Animated Lost Toy Mini-Series
For Hyperion Pictures, one of their three most successful movies is “The Brave Little Toaster,” For Pixar, “Toy Story 3” is ranked as the second most successful. While they’re both successful animated children’s movies, the most prominent similarity between the franchises is that they are both rooted in loyalty, friendship, perseverance, and courage. Now in the same vein, Netflix is releasing their own ‘brave little toaster,’ Ollie, a hand-made toy looking for his boy best friend.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Inspiring How She Handles ‘Legally Blonde 3’
For years now, Reese Witherspoon has been trying to throw her star power behind “Legally Blonde 3,” in an attempt to bring that sequel to life. After two well-received, financially successful “Legally Blonde” films, it seemed as if a third feature would happen in fairly short order. However, that hasn’t been the case. Now, years later, Witherspoon is still actively trying to make it a reality, but she’s looking at Tom Cruise’s recent ‘Top Gun’ success as inspiration for taking her time and making sure it’s just right.
‘Bullet Train’ Review: An Exhausting Action Comedy Of Squandered Potential
It has been more than a quarter of a century since “Pulp Fiction,” and I am on my knees, begging filmmakers to stop trying to ape early Tarantino. Seriously, stop it. It’s embarrassing. Even Quentin Tarantino isn’t doing early Tarantino anymore. The latest offender is David...
‘Batgirl’ Movie Shelved: Warner Bros. Kills $90 Million Superhero Film & It Won’t Appear On Any Platform
An unbelievable megaton bomb has gone off in the world of the DC Universe. Following a New York Post report that everyone assumed was false—their track record isn’t great, and they recently falsely reported that Johny Depp was returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in an enormous deal—the trades have weighed in, and the rumor is true: Warner Bros.’ “Batgirl” film is getting shelved and won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Says ‘Star Wars’ Series Is “A Great, Scurrilous Take On The Trumpian World”
Despite a fandom that has shown to be toxic at the mention of diversity and inclusivity, “Star Wars” has always had a political undercurrent throughout the franchise. I mean, it’s really about Rebels fighting against an evil Empire, huh? Remember those overt political in the prequels? Sure, there are laser sword fights and space battles for those who just want that, but “Star Wars” has a long track record of trying to be a socially-conscious, political franchise. And apparently, that tradition is continuing in the forthcoming series, “Andor.”
Tatiana Maslany Stands With ‘She-Hulk’ VFX Artists: “I Am In Awe Of What They Do” [TCA]
Over the past few weeks, Marvel Studios’ treatment of visual effects companies and workers has come under increased scrutiny. An anonymous report on Reddit spurred a chain of VFX artists alleging that the Disney division is one of the “worst culprits” in terms of unfair working conditions for artists. This was followed up by a separate anonymous report in Vulture on the intense pressure that comes from working for Marvel Studios CG productions. This morning, the subject was broached with the star and creators of an upcoming Marvel series whose VFX may have been unfairly criticized, “She-Hulk,” during a virtual Q&A with the Television Critics Association.
14 TV Shows To Watch In August: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘House Of The Dragon’ & More
As summer begins the slow wind down over the next month, television has plenty of offerings to keep viewers glued to their screens. With an extremely strong slate so far this year, it’s been difficult to keep up with all of the buzzed-about shows and cult favorites that have left people talking long after the respective finales and August doesn’t appear to offer much of a reprieve. From a few returning series and plenty of new ones, prioritizing what’s an immediate must-see comes down to taste. Whether you’re a big fantasy fan, someone looking for a hit of nostalgia, a Marvel enthusiast, or someone who craves psychological thrillers, there’s, as there so often is, something for everyone in the upcoming month.
DC’s ‘Supergirl’ Film Starring Sasha Calle Is Expected Not To Move Forward [Report]
It’s been a rough and challenging week for the DC Universe, and more upheavals are coming and expected. In a telltale sign that Discovery’s mid-2022 acquisition of Warner Bros. could lead to major shakeups, not long after the sale went through, WB’s planned “Wonder Twins” film was killed even after casting was announced. This week, in more shocking news, Discovery pulled the plug on their mostly-finished* “Batgirl” film due to, well, myriad reasons which we’ll get to (*shot, but not fully completed, edited, or VFX-rendered on top of the music, mixing, etc.).
Tony Gilroy Says ‘Andor’s’ Second Season Will Take Place Over Four Years [TCA]
Tony Gilroy has been working on the new Lucasfilm and Disney+ live-action series “Andor” for over three years. The prequel to Gareth Edwards “Rogue One” follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the five years before the events of that particular film. During a Television Critics Association virtual panel, The Playlist asked Gilroy to clarify just how many seasons will cover what was consistently referred to as a “five-year journey.” In doing so, the Oscar nominee provided a revealing breakdown of the show’s second season.
‘Prey’ Review: Dan Trachtenberg Crafts A Solid ‘Predator’ Thriller That’s Limited By The Franchise
Hunt or be hunted, says the new “Predator” prequel film, “Prey,” but don’t underestimate the threat level either, the movie often reminds us. It’s a movie, like the original, ultimately about survival and outwitting your would-be slayer. Handsomely crafted by director Dan Trachtenberg, the “10 Cloverfield Lane” filmmaker knows his way around a suspense thriller. Trachtenberg’s got the goods; he knows when to be slow-burning and understands the tautness, coiling, and release of tension, on top of the catharsis of full-blooded action. It’s a classic “Predator” film in many ways, subverting the paradigm slightly by featuring a new context: a Native American female warrior at its center, Naru (a persuasive Amber Midthunder, full of conviction). But as fresh as “Prey” does feel in this new warpaint on the surface, the film does feature a lot of inherent, built-in franchise limitations.
‘Tell Me Lies’ Trailer: Grace Van Patten & Jackson White Star In Hulu’s Drama Series From Producer Emma Roberts
What are the laws of attraction? For some, it can be no more than toxic traits. The Hulu series “Tell Me Lies” delves into a college student finding enticements in the darkest corners of sexual magnetism. An adaptation of Carola Lovering’s book of the same name, the project...
John Boyega Isn’t Interested In A Marvel Role: “That’s Not In The Vision For Me Now”
It’s been interesting to see the stars of the “Star Wars” Sequel Trilogy, which began with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” react to their massive introductions in one of the biggest films of all time. Especially, when you consider the two leads, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, have gotten to the point where they are shying away from continuing the franchise route of their career. And for Boyega, that’s something he’s purposefully avoiding in recent years, especially when the topic of a potential Marvel Studios film is brought up.
‘Devil In The White City’ Series Officially Happening At Hulu With Keanu Reeves Starring & Todd Field Directing
For years, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been trying to make “Devil in the White City” come to life. First, they tried as a movie, and it never got off the ground. Then, the project transitioned to a TV series at Hulu. But it wasn’t until this January when things started to pick up steam with Keanu Reeves being named as the potential star of the show. Now, years later, it’s official— “Devil in the White City” is happening.
Lady Gaga Shares ‘Joker 2’ Teaser Confirming Her Role In The Film
Well, as fan sentiment around Warner Bros. Discovery deteriorates rapidly thanks to the cancellation of “Batgirl” and the rumors of sweeping changes regarding the future of the DC superhero film universe, it appears there’s one bit of positive news going around— “Joker 2” is finally officially official. And not only do we have the previously announced release date, but Lady Gaga is confirming her role in the film.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Are “Saddened & Shocked” By The Film’s Abrupt Cancellation: “We Still Can’t Believe It”
Most superhero film fans are confused, angry, and saddened by yesterday’s news that Warner Bros. Discovery has permanently canceled the release of “Batgirl,” a blockbuster film that was already shot and in the process of being finished. But the confusion, anger, and sadness felt by fans is nothing compared to the emotion felt by the filmmakers and cast involved in the superhero film, including directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Will Open The 2022 New York Film Festival
It’s the time of the season. With the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals having announced their main line-ups, Telluride keeping its secret until just before opening day on Labor Day weekend, it’s time for the New York Film Festival to weigh in and weigh in they have. Film at Lincoln Center announced today that Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will be the opening night film of the 60th New York Film Festival, making its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 30.
Christopher McQuarrie Teaming Up With Tom Cruise On A “Gnarlier” Post-‘Mission: Impossible’ Film
For nearly a decade now, Christopher McQuarrie has decided to strictly work on Tom Cruise films. You have to go back to 2013’s “Jack the Giant Slayer” to find a non-Cruise film written or directed by McQuarrie. And it appears the filmmaker isn’t ready to end the collaborations after the next two “Mission: Impossible” films either.
