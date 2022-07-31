Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

www.wtrf.com
Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling
UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
Vehicle crashes into Ohio senior living facility, killing two people
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A deadly accident happened in Woodsfield at a senior living facility Wednesday afternoon. Woodsfield Fire Chief Mike Young tells 7News that authorities were called around 12:50 p.m. to the facility where a vehicle had crashed into the building and trapped two people. The car landed on top of two people […]
Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County
A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
WTOV 9
Two dead after car accelerates into Monroe County senior living apartment
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — Two people are dead after a car drove into a senior living facility Wednesday in Monroe County. According to the Woodsfield Police Department, the call came in at 12:50 p.m. A resident was leaving the facility with a passenger when the car accelerated into the living...
WTOV 9
Fire at Ohio Street home a familiar scene for Steubenville firefighters
A fire ignited a home along Ohio Street in Steubenville on Wednesday morning. “Our first crews on scene reported heavy fire from the second floor,” Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said. “The whole front of the building was engulfed in flames.”. The abandoned house was boarded up, and...
Possible explosion in Belmont County sends 3 people to hospital
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A possible explosion in a home just outside of Powhatan sent three people by helicopter to UPMC Mercy hospital. A man and two children had severe burns and were suffering from smoke inhalation. Fire officials say they believe the man was working on the hot water tank before the alleged […]
Fire breaks out at unoccupied home in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A fire broke out on 225 Ohio Street in Steubenville Wednesday morning. Steubenville Fire Department arrived on scene as heavy fire was coming through the roof pretty quickly. Fire officials say the home was unoccupied and is a total loss. They say crews will be on scene for a while extinguishing the […]
Moundsville firefighters quickly extinguish house fire next door to fire station
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Monday evening around 6 p.m., there were some very tense moments for firefighters responding to a house fire in Moundsville. Moundsville Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Pancho Flores said he was at the fire station when a man came over to the firehouse to alert him that his house located just […]
WTRF
Kids, dad in probable Ohio explosion remain hospitalized in critical condition
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Taylor Long has received updated information from Powhatan Point fire officials on the condition of those injured in Tuesday’s probable explosion at a house in the village. 3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County. The fire caused three people to...
3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
Your Radio Place
Three People Injured following Fire in Belmont County
POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Three people were flown by a medical helicopter Tuesday following a fire at a Powhatan point home. According to Fire Chief David Lenz, the call came in around 12:30 pm and when Lenz arrived on the scene flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.
Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle
A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning. 84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
Moundsville Police urge drivers to lock their cars after a series of break-ins
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Moundsville Police Department is issuing a warning to residents. Police Chief Thomas Mitchell tells us that a group of “indigent people” have been breaking into unlocked cars, and stealing anything of value. The Chief says these suspects aren’t breaking windows or picking locks, they’re just finding unlocked cars. For […]
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
3 arrested after high speed pursuit
On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine
WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
