ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Accident on Fort Henry Bridge 1-70 westbound

By Karen Compton, Baylee Martin
WTRF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtrf.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Man attempted suicide out of building in Wheeling

UPDATE: Wheeling police say the man attempted suicide WHEELING- A man in Wheeling fell out of a six-story window in Wheeling on Wednesday. Officials say it happened at 601 Main St at Riverview Towers. Wheeling Police were on the scene investigating. The man was immediately rushed to Wheeling Hospital. There is no information on the […]
WTRF- 7News

Sobriety Checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint will be scheduled in Ohio County next week. The West Virginia State Police will conduct a checkpoint on US Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 P.M until 12:00 A.M. The State Police have provided alternate routes if you wish to avoid the area. The […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire breaks out at unoccupied home in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A fire broke out on 225 Ohio Street in Steubenville Wednesday morning. Steubenville Fire Department arrived on scene as heavy fire was coming through the roof pretty quickly. Fire officials say the home was unoccupied and is a total loss. They say crews will be on scene for a while extinguishing the […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WTRF- 7News

3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted. The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point. Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Three People Injured following Fire in Belmont County

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio — Three people were flown by a medical helicopter Tuesday following a fire at a Powhatan point home. According to Fire Chief David Lenz, the call came in around 12:30 pm and when Lenz arrived on the scene flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle

A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning.  84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Moundsville Police urge drivers to lock their cars after a series of break-ins

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Moundsville Police Department is issuing a warning to residents. Police Chief Thomas Mitchell tells us that a group of “indigent people” have been breaking into unlocked cars, and stealing anything of value. The Chief says these suspects aren’t breaking windows or picking locks, they’re just finding unlocked cars. For […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

4 men charged in Wheeling with fentanyl, cocaine

WHEELING- A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the Northern Panhandle” Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
DALLAS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy