Raising Cane's spent $200K on Mega Millions tickets for employees

He could've just divided that money up among his workers and been done with it.
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen
On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
What Happens If No One Claims the Mega Millions Jackpot?
Everyone knows by now that the winner of the almost $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was a single ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill. However, there is still no word on the lucky winner. What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions?. Article continues...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?
The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $1.02 billion, or $602.5 million cash, after no grand prize tickets were sold for the Tuesday night drawing. No one has won the Mega Millions since April 15, when a ticket in Tennessee won $20 million. Players' next chance to win $1 billion is the drawing at 11 p.m. Friday, July 29. ...
The Real Reason Why Todd Graves Spent $100,000 on 50,000 Lotto Tickets
Entrepreneur and restaurateur Todd Graves is being rather generous these days with his fortune. The Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers co-founder and CEO announced on July 25 via Twitter that he would be buying 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets, and would share the winning jackpot with all 50,000 of his employees (given he wins).
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Friends of Over 30 Years Keep Promise to Split Lottery Jackpot with One Another: 'a True Friend'
Two lifelong friends have honored a yearslong promise following a lucky win. Last week, Perry Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot and shared his prize with his friend Scott Edwards, honoring a pact they previously made to split any big lottery wins, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
insideedition.com
Don't Pick Birthdays or Anniversary Dates Lotto Expert Warns Ahead of $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Lottery fever is sweeping the country and the big question many players are asking is: Are there strategies you should follow to boost your odds of picking the winning numbers?. Lottery expert Richard Wheeler says if you want the jackpot all to yourself, you should pick high numbers. “What you...
Here are the numbers for the Mega Millions drawing for July 29, 2022
The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, the second-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were drawn on Friday, July 29, 2022. The winning numbers are 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The MegaBall was 14. You can see the drawing here. Mega Millions prizes. The complete guide...
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Ticket bought in Chicago suburb wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
A sign displays the Mega Millions lottery jackpot in Detroit on Friday, July 29. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing. CHICAGO—Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the...
Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaches $1bn - here's what your chances of winning looks like
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.02bn after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Now, many people who rarely play the game are considering spending $2, or joining an office pool, in the hope of a significant payoff. Sure, it's easy to purchase a...
Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot lures players to the 'luckiest' 7-Eleven
One 7-Eleven convenience store in California is the self-proclaimed "LUCKIEST 7-ELEVEN IN THE WORLD," after it sold a winning ticket for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history six years ago. Nobody won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday night, meaning the total has soared to a whopping $1.28 billion....
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $830 million jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a 15 "mega ball." The jackpot has swollen to an estimated $830 million. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize of all time and the third-largest Mega Millions prize. The drawing took place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.
'We haven't heard from the winner yet!': Mega Millions says the winner of $1.37 BILLION prize has NOT come forward and might not even know they scooped the second largest prize in history
The winner of the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is yet to come forward, the director of Illinois's state lottery has confirmed. Mega Millions officials confirmed that a winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in Illinois, but the identity of the winner has yet to be revealed - and may never be.
