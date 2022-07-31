$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Jensen Beach

www.850wftl.com
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $186,000 sold in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One fantasy 5 ticket sold in Vero Beach is worth $186,033. The ticket was sold at Pick N go on 43rd Avenue. The winning numbers were 3-19-25-27-30.
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
veronews.com
Big Blue’s subsidy of Vero city budget is nearing an end
For the first time in four decades, property owners within the Vero Beach city limits will be funding almost all the costs of municipal staff, facilities, programs and amenities this fall. Almost. The “glide path” designed to wean Vero off nearly $6 million in annual electric utility transfers to the...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
thecoastalstar.com
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo
Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
New prices, parking zones take effect in West Palm Beach
The new month has brought new rules for parking in West Palm Beach. It's been an issue on the minds of both residents and workers for weeks after parking fees were increased earlier this year.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
wqcs.org
IRSC Veterans Center to Serve as Newest Early Voting Location in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Monday August 1, 2022: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has announced that the Indian River State College (IRSC) Veterans Center of Excellence will serve as the newest early voting location for the upcoming Primary Election which will be held on August 23.
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
bocamag.com
Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest
In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 1
Hanne Nielsen,died peacefully in her home on July 22 2022. Born in Odense Denmark , May 5th 1936, Hanne had a warm heart, smiling face and adventurous spirit. After obtaining her nursing degree in 1953, Hanne set her sites on America ultimately setting sail by boat to New York City General Hospital where she worked as a recovery room nurse.
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I can't here in Jupiter, but our neighbors to the south are working on a project that will convert two lanes along a one-mile stretch of the highway to pedestrian walkway.
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
