Fayetteville, AR

Four-Star forward Asa Newell aims to make unofficial visit to Arkansas

By Kendall Hilton
 4 days ago

One summer can change a prospect’s life.

Asa Newell is going through that process currently, rising in the rankings after contributing to the USA U17 Men’s 2022 World Championship.

“Playing for Team USA has been a blessing,” Newell told ON3 . “It was an amazing opportunity to play with these guys. Basketball is a blessing and can take you to so many places. It’s an incredible experience.”

Newell is considered one of the best power forwards in the country and has decided to transfer to Montverdere Acadamy(FL) this upcoming fall.

The Atlanta-born prospect has already made unofficial visits to SEC schools, but Newell is looking forward to making a trip to Fayetteville soon.

“Coach (Eric) Musselman is so energetic,” he said. “I feel like he really loves the game and cares for the players. They made a run in March Madness and are recruiting at a high level. They are a program on the come up, and I want to get over there and see what they have to offer.”

Like every top recruit, Newell’s goal is to get to the NBA. A school that can help him make that transition, along with loyalty and commitment, will get a prospect with high potential.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

