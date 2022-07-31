ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Vampire Survivors Patch 0.9.0 Explained

By Lina Hassen
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Firework Flare Gun Challenge in Fortnite Explained

The Fortnite Fireworks Flare gun challenge may be best explained as: almost as simple as it sounds. The Fireworks Flare gun challenge is a quest that is part of the No Sweat Product Recall Quests, which are taking place from July 28 to Aug. 3. The Product Recall Quests are the final iteration of the No Sweat Summer branded challenges, which offer gamers XP and cosmetic rewards for completing tasks on behalf of No Sweat Insurance, the Fortnite Island's best-known coverage provider.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire#Video Game
DBLTAP

Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack

Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14

While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Vantage Revealed, Release Date Announced

Respawn Entertainment announced the newest Apex Legends character, Vantage, on Aug. 4 ahead of the release of Apex Legends: Hunted. "Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, she learned from an early age one simple truth: everything wants to kill you. As she makes her debut in Apex Legends: Hunted, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist and an expert sharp shooter," Respawn Entertainment said in a press release.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Finds Nasty Combo Between Ash and Bangalore

Gaining the advantage over your enemy is one of the most important facets of winning a gun fight. Apex Legends players are always finding new ways to gain that advantage. One of the best ways to gain an advantage takes place before your game even starts. That way is to properly choose your legends so they all work well together.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Skins Might Be Sold for up to $45

Twitter user Portergauge may have some bad news for fans of Overwatch 2. The highly anticipated sequel will be free-to-play, but according to a tweet, cosmetic skins might be on sale for as high as $45. This insane price point was revealed in a fan survey as a result of the last beta.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?

Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

TimTheTatMan Slams New Warzone Vargo-S 'Trash', Calls for Buff

TimTheTatMan has already expressed his distaste with the new Vargo-S in Warzone, calling on Raven Software to deploy a much-needed buff. Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update might still be fresh in the eyes of the community, but that hasn't stopped popular streamers from making some damning claims straight out of the gate. TimTheTatMan has shared his thoughts on one of the game's newest weapons — the Vargo-S.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy