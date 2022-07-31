Vampire Survivors Patch 0.9.0 Explained

www.dbltap.com
Vampire Survivors' Stages Listed
For new Vampire Survivors players looking for a complete stage list, here are all of the playable stages for you to survive through
Dead by Daylight New Killer Revealed: Albert Wesker, The Mastermind
Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil are back partnering together for the second time.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Download Size
With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing in just a few months, players might want to know just how large the download size of the upcoming Pokémon are
Firework Flare Gun Challenge in Fortnite Explained
The Fortnite Fireworks Flare gun challenge may be best explained as: almost as simple as it sounds. The Fireworks Flare gun challenge is a quest that is part of the No Sweat Product Recall Quests, which are taking place from July 28 to Aug. 3. The Product Recall Quests are the final iteration of the No Sweat Summer branded challenges, which offer gamers XP and cosmetic rewards for completing tasks on behalf of No Sweat Insurance, the Fortnite Island's best-known coverage provider.
How to Digivolve in Digimon Survive
With Digimon Survive having launched just a few days ago, players might be wondering how to digivolve their Digimon.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why 'Must Pick' Meta Options Will Always be Nerfed
Especially in a game like Apex Legends, where balancing changes are so highly requested and criticized by the community, one of the more interesting gameplay developments to watch around the time of its seasonal launches is what Respawn Entertainment does in response. With the launch of Season 14: Hunted right...
Fortnite Adds Wolverine Zero to August Crew Pack
Fortnite's August Crew Pack has dropped, adding in Wolverine Zero from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Fans of the Fortnite Crew packs now have the chance to grab the latest monthly offering, this time featuring Wolverine Zero. The Fortnite Crew Packs offer players a variety of bonuses, including new cosmetics, V-Bucks, and access to the Season's Battle Pass.
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14
While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan
The newest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon have been revealed, and they are the Fairy-type Fidough and the Ice-type Cetitan
OWL Summer Showdown Patch Tweaks Moira & Mercy, Adds Junker Queen & Paraíso
With the Overwatch League (OWL) heading into the third tournament cycle of its 2022 season, OWL head Sean Miller revealed several key details regarding what patch of the game the action will take place on. From updates to Moira and Mercy, to Junker Queen and Paraíso being added to the...
Where Are the Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?
Looking for The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite features a huge array of daily, weekly, and seasonal quests in order to help players earn copious amounts of XP for the Battle Pass. Occassionally, completing quests earns players more than just XP, throwing in some exclusive cosmetics as part of the fun.
Apex Legends Vantage Revealed, Release Date Announced
Respawn Entertainment announced the newest Apex Legends character, Vantage, on Aug. 4 ahead of the release of Apex Legends: Hunted. "Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, she learned from an early age one simple truth: everything wants to kill you. As she makes her debut in Apex Legends: Hunted, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist and an expert sharp shooter," Respawn Entertainment said in a press release.
Apex Legends Player Finds Nasty Combo Between Ash and Bangalore
Gaining the advantage over your enemy is one of the most important facets of winning a gun fight. Apex Legends players are always finding new ways to gain that advantage. One of the best ways to gain an advantage takes place before your game even starts. That way is to properly choose your legends so they all work well together.
How to Find a Team in Apex Legends
Need to get a group together? Here's the best way to find a team in Apex Legends.
Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 Buried Memory Coming Late August: Early Patch Notes Detailed
Square Enix have announced that Final Fantasy XIV's latest patch, 6.2, will be launching late August.
Overwatch 2 Skins Might Be Sold for up to $45
Twitter user Portergauge may have some bad news for fans of Overwatch 2. The highly anticipated sequel will be free-to-play, but according to a tweet, cosmetic skins might be on sale for as high as $45. This insane price point was revealed in a fan survey as a result of the last beta.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.15 Release?
Here's when League of Legends Patch 12.15 releases. League of Legends' patches often come with new content, as well as a variety of buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to Champions and systems, making them an exciting change of pace whenever they occur. League of Legends Patch 12.15 is the next patch coming to the game, and here's when the patch will go live.
TimTheTatMan Slams New Warzone Vargo-S 'Trash', Calls for Buff
TimTheTatMan has already expressed his distaste with the new Vargo-S in Warzone, calling on Raven Software to deploy a much-needed buff. Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded update might still be fresh in the eyes of the community, but that hasn't stopped popular streamers from making some damning claims straight out of the gate. TimTheTatMan has shared his thoughts on one of the game's newest weapons — the Vargo-S.
Skullpiercer Hop-Up Returns in Apex Season 14
The Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up has made a return to Apex Legends in Season 14, along with the Double Tap.
