Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Research candidates
Do you believe in the separation of church and state? Do you believe in science? Do you believe in the world renowned physician Dr. Fauci?. Ever wonder how we got some of our nutty people in our federal government? We weren't paying attention. Greene didn't even have anyone running against her.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Racial Equity plan moves forward
Equity has been at the forefront of conversations within the boards and commissions in Red Wing. City staff and the council have been making progress in the 2021 Strategic Racial Equity Action Plan. The city’s timeline of making strides to a more equitable community started in 2016-2017, when the City...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Name calling is bullying
I'm blessed and proud to live here, and I thank God often for this place. I was shaken from my happy little rural reflections after the disturbing election process of 2020 and realized I needed to take personal responsibility for my own citizenship. I heard about a grassroots conservative group...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
50 seasonal workers hired for summer
During the summers in Red Wing, it is common to see Public Works workers around town taking care of the parks and the flower baskets that line the streets downtown. Seasonal summer employees help keep the city clean and welcoming. Each year public works hires around 40 employees to upkeep the many parks.
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Let's get rid of 'Edmund Boulevard' and stop honoring a white supremacist
Edmund Boulevard is a scenic, tree-lined street that parallels the West River Parkway, separated from it by a spacious green median. Many of us cross Edmund each day as we make our way toward the parkway or to the river itself. While we no doubt appreciate the abundant natural beauty, and the fine homes that line the street, how many of us have actually pondered the origin of the boulevard’s name?
Red Wing Republican Eagle
5RiversOnline principal shares a successful first year
5RiversOnline’s first year went well with a high enrollment rate, according to principal Kim Cory and Executive Director of Goodhue County Education District Cherie Johnson. “At the end of the year, we had 388 students when we were anticipating 100,” Cory said at a school board workshop Aug.1. “50% were from Red Wing.”
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kxlp941.com
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
dewittmedia.com
Konder family hanging up milkers after 5 generations on the farm
Kondquest Holsteins owner Kraig Konder and his wife, Maureen, will soon be hanging up the milkers, after being part of a five generation dairy legacy in the Glenwood City area. The farming began with Kraig’s great-grandparents, Francis (Frank) and Teophilia (Tillie Palewicz) Kondratowicz, both from Poland, who followed Tillie’s brother and sister, John Palewicz and Valeria (Palewicz) Bogut, to Glenwood City, after having had enough of the Pennsylvania coal mines. The couple came with their children, Anthony, Leo, Mary, and Frank Jr. (who changed the family name to Konder to be more “American”) looking for a better way of life.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
