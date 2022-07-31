Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

The public education system is not a business, yet it must be financially solvent; administrators are a necessity to keep the lights on as teachers go about the business of educating the youth of our community. As negotiations continue between teachers and administrators of the Southern Humboldt Unified School District, the two sides are trying to find common ground for the benefit of not just the students of the district, but the community as a whole.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO