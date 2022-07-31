Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

kymkemp.com
While Cultivators Struggle in the Legal Market, Mendocino County’s Cannabis Grant Funding is Caught in Red Tape
In the wake of a Mendocino County Grand Jury report that found layers of delay in distributing a grant, a policy manual has been updated, an affidavit is being drafted, and legal review will start up again next week. In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to...
Fund It and They Will Come: Teachers Ask the SHUSD to Invest in Education
The public education system is not a business, yet it must be financially solvent; administrators are a necessity to keep the lights on as teachers go about the business of educating the youth of our community. As negotiations continue between teachers and administrators of the Southern Humboldt Unified School District, the two sides are trying to find common ground for the benefit of not just the students of the district, but the community as a whole.
At the End of August, the State Could Take Back a $2.2 Million Grant Intended to Help Mendocino County Cannabis Businesses
In 2020, the County received $2.2 million from the state, to administer individual grants to applicants who are eligible to run a cannabis business in the unincorporated areas of Mendocino County; and who can demonstrate that they have been harmed by the war on drugs. The Board of Supervisors also put up $100,000 as a grant match for the program.
Caltrans and Eureka Kick Off the Clean California Samoa Bridge Murals Project at Eureka Street Art Festival
Caltrans and the City of Eureka today kicked off the Samoa Bridge Murals project, part of this year’s annual Eureka Street Art Festival. The project is made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
2 New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations, 181 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s as well as one aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations including four residents in their 70s and one aged 80 or older were also reported. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced...
‘We Have a Financial Crisis Here’: Mendocino Board of Supervisors Concede the County’s Books Are Unreliable
A Mendocino County Board of Supervisors discussion about cost overruns for the new jail construction project veered into a cry for help from the state, as county leadership admitted that it does not have a clear idea what its financial situation is. “I would like to ask my colleagues for...
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Mendocino County man accused of starting fire on forest land and blaming it on “Monica”
Originally published 8-1-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a suspicious fire in the 100 block of West Lake Mendocino Drive Ukiah, California. A Deputy was nearby when the fire was dispatched...
Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating
Press release from Providence Humboldt County Hospitals:. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022 and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH) was one of just 431 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest CMS rating of five stars. Over 3000 hospitals...
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on August 13
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, August 13. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast
Dreaming of a coastal getaway? Check into these gorgeous hotels along Highway 1 in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. Take a walk on the beach, go surfing, eat oysters or just relax with a tasty glass of wine and someone special by your side. Click through the gallery above for eight favorite places to stay on the coast.
Fort Bragg Temporarily Closes the Wiggly Giggle Playground
The following is a press release from the City of Fort Bragg:. The City of Fort Bragg’s Public Works Department is undertaking some maintenance and. repair work within Bainbridge Park and Wiggly Giggly Playground. The playground area and. the park’s restroom will require a temporary closure. Maintenance crews will...
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Wildwood Days Parade Salutes First Responders, Names Grand Marshal
John Coleman of Rio Dell will be the grand marshal in the city’s Wildwood Days parade this Saturday, Aug. 6. The theme of the parade, part of the annual, community-wide celebration, is a salute to first responders. Coleman, 73, retired this year from a half-century of work in the medical field, first as a respiratory therapist and then as a physician’s assistant.
In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake
The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
Woman Arrested for Embezzlement of Costco Gift Cards, Says MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06-02-2022 the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a possible embezzlement case. The...
