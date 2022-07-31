Fairfax fire officials urge families to update escape plans

sungazette.news
theriver953.com
Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10
The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The activity will include Winchester...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police Chief Kevin Davis speaks to 7News after announcing a staffing emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis spoke to 7News for the first time after internally announcing FCPD’s staffing emergency. "We have 138 actual vacancies,” Davis told 7News. “We have 51 young people in our academy, eventually going to come into the...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Police: Man arrested after shouting threats from apartment balcony with rifle in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a barricade situation in Fairfax County, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Rio Drive, off of Leesburg Pike, in Falls Church before 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man waving a gun.
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
Downed tree blocks Northbound lanes of the Beltway in Fairfax Co
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A tree down over Interstate 495, and the subsequent clean-up efforts has closed northbound lanes before Braddock Road early Thursday morning. Virginia Department of Transportation officials were first made aware of the downed tree around 3:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to remove the tree and clean up the area. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Inside Nova
Local advocacy group revived after Prince William County shootings
July 11, 2021, was a day of celebration. Edwin Santos enjoyed a party for his graduation, birthday and the recent birthday of his cousin, Anthony Cruz-Santos. The next morning, the family received news that Cruz-Santos had been killed in a shooting in Woodbridge. “To this day, we don’t necessarily know...
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
sungazette.news
Letter: MCA is in good hands under current leadership
Editor: Earlier in July, I had coffee with McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer while I was in Fairfax County for business. I was excited by some of the new and renewed efforts he and the rest of the MCA board are making. The recent announcement by Fairfax County and...
WTOP
3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg
Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man arrested for exposure incidents in Tysons West, police say
A 27-year-old man exposed himself multiple times at shopping centers in the Tysons West area last week, Fairfax County police say. The man was arrested last Tuesday (July 26) after allegedly exposing himself twice in front of a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section of the Walmart in Tysons West (1500 Cornerside Blvd.) that day.
