VFW State Commander visits Emporia
This past weekend, the Emporia-Greensville area received a rare visit from the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars. This was part of a weekend-long recruiting trip, or “round-up”, led by state VFW Commander Geoffrey Lyster, which took place Friday and Saturday and criss-crossed several counties across Southside Virginia. This...
Barbara Clarke Carpenter
Barbara Clarke Carpenter, age 94, of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 31,2022. She was born in Triplet Virginia to Walter and Adna Lee Clarke. The Lord was first in her life followed by her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grand children. . She was known as...
Emporia Business Spotlight: Down to Earth Boutique
It was out with the old, in with the new for Down to Earth Boutique. The plus-sized clothing shop, owned and operated by Evette Wyche-Bailey, officially re-opened on Friday afternoon at its new location at 508 Main Street — right next to Roses Express in the Emporia Shopping Center.
200-year-old tree falls on Petersburg homes
No one was hurt when a 200-year-old tree fell on a duplex along the 1000 block of 6th Street in Petersburg, city officials shared Monday afternoon.
Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State
Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have charged a third suspect in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Petersburg police, along with the United States Marshals, arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 19-year-old Toni Knight. Knight was shot and killed outside her apartment on Perry...
Shooting at Chesterfield Cook Out sends one woman to the hospital
The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital at a Cook Out restaurant on Sunday, July 31.
Driver killed after running out of gas on the James River Bridge
A North Carolina driver was killed after he ran out of gas on the James River Bridge in Isle of Wight County, according to Virginia State Police.
Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway. On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
“Petersburg’s citizens are at risk”: Firefighter’s Association calls on city, dept to repair ladder truck
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - In Petersburg, city firefighters are speaking out against the city and the fire department, demanding action to get the station’s only ladder truck up and running again. For the past several weeks, the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Petersburg (IFFA-2773) has been taking their concerns...
Man sentenced For Fentanyl distribution in Petersburg
Salahudin Mitchell, 39, of Sterling, Virginia was sentenced Friday, July 29 to 162 months in a federal prison for trafficking fentanyl in and around Petersburg from 2020 throughout 2021. Mitchell pleaded guilty in March to one count of distributing more than 40 grams of the controlled substance. According to court...
Victim identified in fatal tanker truck crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield
The victim of a tanker truck crash on Route 288 has been identified after reportedly dying from their injuries, according to Virginia State Police.
PG Police looking for breaking and entering suspects
On 07/13/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Blvd for a suspicious incident. The subject shown below was observed arriving in the vehicle pictured below, trespassing on private property, leaving, and then returning before gaining entry into a building. This is an on-going investigation.
Police looking for stolen ATV
On 07/19/2022, Prince George County Police responded to the 5400 block of Mulberry Drive for a motor vehicle theft. On the night of 07/18/2022, the below pictured 2020 ATV Polaris, black in color, was parked in the backyard of the owner’s residence around 8 PM. It was found missing on 07/19/2022 around 2 PM.
Chesterfield Police identify driver in fatal Boulders Parkway crash
The driver who was killed in a crash on Boulders Parkway on Monday has been identified by Chesterfield County police.
Charlottesville Nurse Pleads Guilty for Obtaining Fraudulent Fentanyl Prescriptions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A nurse has pleaded guilty for fraudulently obtaining drugs at the hospital...
