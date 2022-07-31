ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

VFW State Commander visits Emporia

This past weekend, the Emporia-Greensville area received a rare visit from the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars. This was part of a weekend-long recruiting trip, or “round-up”, led by state VFW Commander Geoffrey Lyster, which took place Friday and Saturday and criss-crossed several counties across Southside Virginia. This...
EMPORIA, VA
Barbara Clarke Carpenter

Barbara Clarke Carpenter, age 94, of Emporia, Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 31,2022. She was born in Triplet Virginia to Walter and Adna Lee Clarke. The Lord was first in her life followed by her love for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grand children.  . She was known as...
EMPORIA, VA
Emporia Business Spotlight: Down to Earth Boutique

It was out with the old, in with the new for Down to Earth Boutique. The plus-sized clothing shop, owned and operated by Evette Wyche-Bailey, officially re-opened on Friday afternoon at its new location at 508 Main Street — right next to Roses Express in the Emporia Shopping Center.
EMPORIA, VA
Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State

Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
NORFOLK, VA
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide

The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
NBC12

Driver dies after crashing into tree on Boulders Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash off Boulders Parkway. On Monday, Aug. 1, at around 2:35 p.m., police say a Honda CRV was driving on Boulders Parkway when the car veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Man sentenced For Fentanyl distribution in Petersburg

Salahudin Mitchell, 39, of Sterling, Virginia was sentenced Friday, July 29 to 162 months in a federal prison for trafficking fentanyl in and around Petersburg from 2020 throughout 2021. Mitchell pleaded guilty in March to one count of distributing more than 40 grams of the controlled substance. According to court...
PETERSBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

PG Police looking for breaking and entering suspects

On 07/13/2022, the Prince George County Police responded to the 5200 block of Oaklawn Blvd for a suspicious incident. The subject shown below was observed arriving in the vehicle pictured below, trespassing on private property, leaving, and then returning before gaining entry into a building. This is an on-going investigation.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Police looking for stolen ATV

On 07/19/2022, Prince George County Police responded to the 5400 block of Mulberry Drive for a motor vehicle theft. On the night of 07/18/2022, the below pictured 2020 ATV Polaris, black in color, was parked in the backyard of the owner’s residence around 8 PM. It was found missing on 07/19/2022 around 2 PM.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

