CONCORD, N.C. – For the fifth time in their young, yet storied careers, Bobby Pierce and Nick Hoffman have conquered the Hell Tour. Pierce, the 25-year-old from Oakwood, Ill., won seven features on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model trail this year with 15 top-fives and only two finishes outside the top-10. With a total of 1306 points, Pierce captured the title by 179 points over the tour’s top rookie competitor, Payton Freeman.

OAKWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO