'Wish you were here': Love letters from WWII found in Lincoln County home

WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Patrick Russell Edwards, 22, was last seen on Aug. 2 around 6:30 a.m. when he left his home to go to work. Edwards is a white male...
VFW and American Legion start 'Veteran's Brick Walk' in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Dale Chapman comes to the cemetery in Alexander County throughout the year, and before Memorial Day, he puts flags on every veteran's grave. "There's Civil War veterans up here, and we treat them the same. They get the same flag," Chapman said. Chapman was the...
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia was set deliberately Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Officials said firefighters responded to the century-old ice cream parlor on East Franklin Blvd. early Thursday morning. The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire “incendiary” – meaning it was […]
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural
NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
Update: Missing McDowell County teenager found safe
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Burgin has been located. McDowell County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen near a local camping center. Authorities say, Thomas Burgin, 17, is a white male with brown eyes and brown...
Drug stash seized from Conover man’s home, sheriff says
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug stash was seized when a warrant was executed on a Conover man’s home, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies served a warrant on 29-year-old Conover resident Dustin Cooke on Monday at a home on Raleigh Street. During a search 5 pounds of marijuana, 29 […]
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
Lincoln County debates proposed lot size requirements
LINCOLNTON – A proposed amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) establishing a one-acre minimum lot size for single-family homes countywide was met with mixed reviews during a Aug. 1 public hearing on the matter. In May, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met with Kimley-Horn, a...
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
WBTV
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
2nd Annual Kantoberfest in Kannapolis
West Avenue District and Old Armor Beer Company are present the 2nd Annual Kantoberfest. This is Kannapolis’ Oktoberfest celebration. We’ve put together a big list of Oktoberfest celebrations in the Charlotte area! Check it out for the Wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions, bratwurst, beer and more!. It...
