Ocean County To Receive $12.8 Million State Grant For Infrastructure Projects

‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Extending Permissions for Outdoor Dining to Support Restaurant Industry [PHOTO]
Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas. The permissions were set to expire November 30, 2022 but will now be extended by two additional years to support the food and beverage industry, patrons, and local communities by facilitating opportunities to serve customers outdoors.
Lawrence Township Council endorses proposed state reparations task force for descendants of slaves
The Lawrence Township Council has endorsed proposed legislation to establish a state-level task force to study making reparations to African Americans living in New Jersey who are descendants of slaves. The Council adopted a resolution in support of state Senate Bill S-386 and its companion state Assembly Bill A-938 at...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
E-ZPass customers overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge urged to call commission for refunds
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Some drivers of passenger vehicles (two axles and less than 8-feet high) may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early July, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Brick Names New Tax Assessor
BRICK – Jim Ryan was named the new township tax assessor after Michael Kingsbury announced his retirement. “This is some exciting news,” said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent Township Council meeting. “Jim has worked in the tax assessor’s office here in Brick Township since 2002, so he is a 20-year veteran after being ‘the number two guy’ in the office since 2016, so we’re excited to be able to promote from within such a great and talented individual.”
Portion of N.J. creek turns red after company dumps food dye
A portion of the Pennsauken Creek in South Jersey turned red Tuesday after food dye was improperly released into it, officials said. But, they assured the public, the dye was not hazardous. The stretch of affected water was in the south branch of the creek near the Woodstream Waste Water...
Shrewsbury, NJ based company owes $7.6-million for fraudulently obtaining business contracts
A Shrewsbury based company owes more than a pretty penny to the government for fraudulently obtaining business contracts. VE Source LLC has been ordered to and has agreed to pay $7,600,000.00 under a consent judgement for their role in a scheme that personnel submitting fictitious statements all to get government contracts that were supposed to go to businesses run by service-disabled veterans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Governor Murphy and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Other Officials, Attend Groundbreaking For New Portal North Bridge Construction
Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge.
Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows
Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring NJ public schools to develop threat assessment teams
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed A4075/3229 into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools.
Advocacy groups, N.J. lawmakers decry lack of transparency in American Rescue Plan funding process
New Jersey still has $1.4 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act at its disposal. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, in March 2021, to combat economic hardships incurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The historic spending plan sent a cumulative $1.9 trillion back to the...
Board votes down proposal to remove historic landmark church for affordable housing in Asbury Park
A board meeting in Asbury Park Monday night determined the future of one historic landmark church in the city.
In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t
After New Jersey officials failed to implement plans to fight invasive plants, an independent strike team took on the job. The post In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
