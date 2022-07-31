ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County To Receive $12.8 Million State Grant For Infrastructure Projects

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 2

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Extending Permissions for Outdoor Dining to Support Restaurant Industry [PHOTO]

Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas. The permissions were set to expire November 30, 2022 but will now be extended by two additional years to support the food and beverage industry, patrons, and local communities by facilitating opportunities to serve customers outdoors.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
NJ.com

These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Names New Tax Assessor

BRICK – Jim Ryan was named the new township tax assessor after Michael Kingsbury announced his retirement. “This is some exciting news,” said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent Township Council meeting. “Jim has worked in the tax assessor’s office here in Brick Township since 2002, so he is a 20-year veteran after being ‘the number two guy’ in the office since 2016, so we’re excited to be able to promote from within such a great and talented individual.”
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#County Aid#Njdot#Transportation Program
94.3 The Point

Shrewsbury, NJ based company owes $7.6-million for fraudulently obtaining business contracts

A Shrewsbury based company owes more than a pretty penny to the government for fraudulently obtaining business contracts. VE Source LLC has been ordered to and has agreed to pay $7,600,000.00 under a consent judgement for their role in a scheme that personnel submitting fictitious statements all to get government contracts that were supposed to go to businesses run by service-disabled veterans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Other Officials, Attend Groundbreaking For New Portal North Bridge Construction

Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge.
POLITICS
The Center Square

Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows

Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy