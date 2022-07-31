Ocean County To Receive $12.8 Million State Grant For Infrastructure Projects

BRICK – Jim Ryan was named the new township tax assessor after Michael Kingsbury announced his retirement. “This is some exciting news,” said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent Township Council meeting. “Jim has worked in the tax assessor’s office here in Brick Township since 2002, so he is a 20-year veteran after being ‘the number two guy’ in the office since 2016, so we’re excited to be able to promote from within such a great and talented individual.”

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO