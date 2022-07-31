Ric Flair says he's been "drinking every night" ahead of tonight's Last Match event

www.yardbarker.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
See highlights of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair has always made “looking as only I can look” part of his Nature Boy shtick. At the aptly named Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville on July 31, he lived up to that mantra by bleeding for the fans (literally) one final time. Teamed with real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, Flair took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout complete with a story that Jim Crockett Promotions had built up prior to the event: that Lethal, who grew up idolizing Flair, had trained him for his swan song but turned jealous when the Nature...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair's Last Match notes: Flair's health, show changes, production team
Following Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer provided some notes on how the "Nature Boy" is doing, some changes to the show, and who was handing production. Meltzer said that there were two family doctors backstage that are close with Megan Fliehr, one of Flair's daughters. He said...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage
Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
PWMania
The Reality Of Ric Flair
Last night, Ric Flair worked what was claimed to be his “last match” when he teamed with his son-in-law Andrade to compete against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of the pay-per-view that was the top draw for the Starrcast convention. The bout was held in Nashville the same weekend as Summer Slam to capitalize on the traveling crowds and featured a solid under card, including a stellar four-way lucha match.
PWMania
Big Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Under Triple H
Since SummerSlam is one of their largest pay-per-view events of the year, the RAW following it is often a bigger show than usual since the WWE expects more viewers tuning in to see what the fallout is. With Triple H expected to make changes behind the scenes, tonight’s show might...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder
Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder. Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.
stillrealtous.com
Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured two triple threat matches, one of which saw AJ Styles pick up a victory over Mustafa Ali and The Miz. Ciampa later went on to pick up a win over Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa and AJ Styles faced...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Big Name Backstage At WWE Raw
Now that SummerSlam has come and gone it’s expected that tonight’s episode of Raw will focus on the fallout from WWE’s biggest party of the summer. At SummerSlam on Saturday night fans saw Edge return to help Rey and Dominik Mysterio get some revenge against The Judgement Day, and PWInsider is reporting that Edge is backstage at Raw. It’s expected that he will be following up on his storyline with The Judgement Day.
Essence
Bianca Belair Continues To Conquer Obstacles Both Inside And Outside The Ring
“There is no greater gift that you can give to someone than just being yourself,” the WWE Raw Women’s Champion said. “There is only one of you.”. In an unlikely journey to the heights of WWE superstardom, Bianca Belair still seeks to conquer more obstacles, both inside and outside of the squared circle.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Says He Has a ‘Bad Feeling’ About Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Kingston is known for taking issue with some of his wrestling colleagues, and we can add Jonathan Gresham to that list. As previously reported, Gresham requested his AEW and ROH release following Death Before Dishonor during a meeting where he was heated over frustrations due to communication issues with Tony Khan. Kingston has faced Gresham a few times in his career and was asked about the man during a Highspots Superstore signing.
