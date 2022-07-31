Shopping options, freeway access make Mayfield area desirable

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Cleveland Jewish News
BIBIBOP open in Mayfield Heights
Columbus-based BIBIBOP Asian Grill, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept, recently opened a location at 1288 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Heights. Offering a build-your-own-bowl format, starting with a base, and adding toppings, proteins and sauces, all customers have to do then is mix up the ingredients before eating. The space is 2,910 square feet and is near the Eastgate Shopping Center.
Cleveland Jewish News
J. Crew Factory to open at Legacy Village
J.Crew Factory will open at Legacy Village at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst this fall. This will be the only J. Crew Factory location in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release. The store will offer styles for men, women, and children. Customers will be able to buy online and...
newsnet5
Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes multimillion-dollar transformation
PARMA, Ohio — A City of Parma centerpiece is getting a multi-million-dollar facelift. Ridgewood Golf Course’s clubhouse was demolished a few months back. Now—the project is moving forward with funds already being secured for the next step. City and County leaders say the clubhouse desperately needed an...
Cleveland Jewish News
New Friendship Circle campus to be used for adult programming, cafe, new kosher food pantry
The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will create continuity by adding vocational training and social connection for adults with disabilities, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will have a new home, and Greater Cleveland might get a new kosher cafe, after Friendship Circle purchased properties for a new campus in South Euclid.
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city launched its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program this week, giving residents the opportunity to reduce the risks of speeding, cut-throughs and other forms of reckless and distracted driving down their streets. “When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety...
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Cleveland Jewish News
7,500 attend 23rd Solon Home Days
The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road. The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lyndhurst Chabad still seeking new space
Lyndhurst Chabad Family Center is still searching for a larger space – nearly six months after it had vacated its space at 1413 Golden Gate Blvd. in Mayfield Heights. Co-directors Rabbi Mendy Freedman and his wife, Chaya, want to find a space in the Lyndhurst-Mayfield Heights area, citing the people as their motivation.
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive Sushi
After watching NOPE at the movie theater in Westlake (I thought NOPE was a great movie, but man, certain parts got my heart racing!), I was hungry. Since I was craving sushi, I went to Yuzu King Japanese Cuisine, which is located in a small strip mall a few minutes away from Crocker Park.
ideastream.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
Stretch Lab opens in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Stretch Lab is open for business in Rocky River, joining dozens of the fitness franchises across the United States. Coco Gerard, a former Rocky River resident, is now the manager of Rocky River’s Stretch Lab location. For those who are not familiar with Stretch Labs,...
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
Cleveland Scene
Jack Frost Donuts Opens Satellite Shop at the West Side Market
For the better part of 85 years, Jack Frost has been luring people to Old Brooklyn for some of Cleveland's best donuts. The shop (4960 Pearl Rd., 216-351-3638), largely rebuilt from scratch five years ago, offers more than 200 flavors of donuts throughout the year. But good luck finding those donuts anywhere but there.
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
