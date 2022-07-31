Ellen Louise “Tootsie” Godfrey, 87, died at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born February 6, 1935 in Jersey County, she was the daughter of William M. and Garnet (Bushey) Callahan. Mrs. Godfrey was a homemaker and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. On January 11, 1958 she married Charles Alexander Godfrey in Grafton. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2015. Ellen’s love for children was shown as she baby sat for numerous neighborhood families. She was an avid crafter and loved toll painting and was also the “go to” person for her special skill of sewing anything that needed mending. Surviving is a daughter, Christina Wooff (Jeffrey) of Alton, five sons, Daniel Godfrey of Dow, Stephen Godfrey of Godfrey, Timothy Godfrey of Dow, Anthony “Tony” Godfrey (Julie) of Godfrey, and David Godfrey of Godfrey, and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Godfrey of Gulf Breeze, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Brianna, Ryan, Grace, Lauren, Justin, Brooke, and Corinne, a great grandchild, Kamdon. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Godfrey, a granddaughter, Brittany, and three brothers, Michael, Patrick and Jack Callahan. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Scenic Hills Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

