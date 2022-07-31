www.advantagenews.com
Fritz Nemsky
Fritz Nemsky, 65, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 31, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Fritz was born August 9, 1956 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Thomas O. and Edna “Lou” (Burrow) Nemsky. He and Karen Sykes were married on May 21, 1988 and celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Sandra Brown
Sandra “Sandy” Brown, 81, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 30, 2022. Sandy was born January 29, 1941, to Lester and Vera (Thompson) Cowsert in West Frankfort, Illinois. She and Charles Brown were married in 1967 in Benton, Illinois. They spent 42 years together before he passed away in 2010. She spent her career at Gateway Regional Medical Center as an LPN and Unit Secretary for 38 years before retiring in 20008.
Austin Ramirez
Austin was born October 3, 1998 in Wood River, Illinois, to Noe Ramirez Compean and Shantel (Jones) Wallace. He worked at Altered Grounds Landscaping as a landscaper for the last two years. He enjoyed playing PlayStation 4, baseball, and spending time with his dog, Daisy. Austin was a hard worker...
Jerome Greco
Jerome J. Greco, 85, passed away 11:22 pm, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. Born June 19, 1937 in Wood River, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret K. (Longo) Greco. He had been a security guard with Whelan Security before retiring. On May 23, 1959...
Geneva Brooks
Geneva Jean Brooks, 88, of Granite City, IL, died Mon. Aug. 1, 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville, IL. Geneva is survived by 2 children and their spouses: Robert & Carla Brooks and Phyllis & Larry Nance of Granite City; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Geneva was a...
Ellen Godfrey
Ellen Louise “Tootsie” Godfrey, 87, died at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born February 6, 1935 in Jersey County, she was the daughter of William M. and Garnet (Bushey) Callahan. Mrs. Godfrey was a homemaker and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. On January 11, 1958 she married Charles Alexander Godfrey in Grafton. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2015. Ellen’s love for children was shown as she baby sat for numerous neighborhood families. She was an avid crafter and loved toll painting and was also the “go to” person for her special skill of sewing anything that needed mending. Surviving is a daughter, Christina Wooff (Jeffrey) of Alton, five sons, Daniel Godfrey of Dow, Stephen Godfrey of Godfrey, Timothy Godfrey of Dow, Anthony “Tony” Godfrey (Julie) of Godfrey, and David Godfrey of Godfrey, and a daughter-in-law, Margaret Godfrey of Gulf Breeze, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Brianna, Ryan, Grace, Lauren, Justin, Brooke, and Corinne, a great grandchild, Kamdon. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Godfrey, a granddaughter, Brittany, and three brothers, Michael, Patrick and Jack Callahan. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Scenic Hills Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Larry Aikin
Larry Allen Aikin, 59, passed away 4:19 am, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born May 2, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of John Alexander and Mildred Marie (Mitchell) Aikin. He had worked as a custodian and maintenance man for Roxana Community School District for over...
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
Richard Wense, Sr.
Richard A. Wense, Sr, 84, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton. Born April 28, 1938 in Dow, IL, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Ballestroz) Wense. He was a small engine mechanic with a deep passion for his work. He enjoyed "tinkering" on...
William Seago
William “Scott” Seago, 66, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bria of Cahokia Care Center in Cahokia, IL. Scott enjoyed riding his motorcycle. His family was the most important thing to him. In recent years, Scott started attending church and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mitchell in Mitchell, IL.
Jerry Fudurich
Born March 24, 1938 in Alton, he was the son of John and Margaret (McDowell) Fudurich. A U.S. Air Force, Vietnam veteran, he retired after nearly 22 years of service as a Senior Master Sergeant. He then went to work as a Senior Logistics Engineer for McDonnell-Douglas / Boeing before retiring.
Anna Connor
Anna May Connor, 55 of Granite City passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 9, 1967 in Granite City to John Edward and Rosemary (Godfrey) Kampmann Sr. Anna worked as a welder and loved her family and enjoyed being around the water. Her grandchildren were her life.
Gene Randolph
Gene Frank Randolph, 73, of Dow, passed away August 1, 2022, at his home after his battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on December 23, 1948, in Alton to Helen (Randolph) Breitwiser and Paul Cox. Gene served our country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He worked...
Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
Steven Conrad
Steven D. Conrad, 58, of Jerseyville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his residence. Steve was born in Carrollton, Illinois on November 16, 1963, and was the youngest of 5 children born to Lewis and Norma (Howland) Conrad. Steve married Cindy (Walz) Conrad on September 29, 1990...
2 Madison students remembered for kindness
Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
Tab's Cafe
Your browser does not support the audio element. Business owner Tabitha Craig talks about plans to open Tab's Cafe at 400 State St in Alton later in August.
REALTOR® associations announce flood grants
If you suffered flood damage where you live, there may be some assistance available for you through a fund set up by a group of realtors. The Egyptian Board of REALTORS®, Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS®, and REALTOR Association of Southwestern Illinois® along with the Illinois REALTORS® Relief Foundation (IRRF) is making available $25,000 in assistance for families in Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, and Washington counties which were affected by record rain fall last week.
Alicia Perkinson
She was born on March 10, 1972 in Jerseyville and was the daughter of Judy (Gresham) Beckham. Surviving are her mother, Judy Beckham; a son, Colton Perkinson; as well as a sister, Michelle Hatcher Crow and her children, Evan, Cassidy, Bretlyn and Carsyn Crow. No services will be held. Crawford...
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Clinton, Bond, Southeastern Madison, Fayette, Northwestern Washington, Southeastern Montgomery, and Northeastern St Clair Counties
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Madison County in southwestern Illinois... Fayette County in south central Illinois... Northwestern Washington County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Montgomery County in south central Illinois... Northeastern St. Clair County in southwestern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reno to near Lebanon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... New Baden and Trenton around 545 PM CDT. Greenville, Aviston, Woburn and Van Burensburg around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Breese, Albers, New Memphis, Germantown, Mulberry Grove, Okawville and Shobonier. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 24 and 68. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 19 and 41. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park and Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
