5-Star Anthony Hill hints at relationship for A&M winning over Texas football

saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Dear Jimbo Fisher, it's time to win big. Now
The offseason theater of the absurd is over. It’s time to focus on what’s important at Texas A&M. It’s time for Jimbo Fisher to start stringing together double-digit win seasons. It’s easy to point to the first week in October as the most anticipated moment of 2022,...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
fox26houston.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers
AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD hosting dedication ceremony for new school
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a dedication ceremony for the new Chaparral High School. Killeen ISD constructors will celebrate the dedication with the community this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in its cafeteria. The event will take place at 4400 Chaparral Road.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Iconic Boot Shop in Downtown Killeen, Texas Goes on the Auction Block
Tharpe’s Boot & Shoe Repair opened right here in Killeen, Texas in 1954 and has been serving the Central Texas area for over 80 years. Sadly, they closed their doors in February Now the building is going on the auction block. If you got the money, this is a...
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)
“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues
One of the state’s most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.
The Other Texas Race You Should Know About
All of the news lately has been about Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Well, there is another race going on for Austin, Texas that deserves some attention.
