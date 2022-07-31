Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Celebrating Anniversary

wrrv.com
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair
It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.
Wappingers Restaurant May Be First to Offer Pumpkin Spice
What do you think about pumpkin spice? Some people absolutely love it and others think it is everything nice but only during certain months of the year. Pumpkin spice has come out to play early at this bar and they are proud of it despite the heat outside and from people who believe it is too early.
New Owners To Rebrand Restaurant With 32-Year History In Fishkill
A favorite Hudson Valley restaurant that recently closed after 32 years will be replaced with a new restaurant focusing on new-American cuisine. Dutchess County staple Hudson's Ribs and Fish, located in Fishkill, was known for, of course, its fish and ribs, but also for having some of the best steak and seafood dishes around.
Legendary Italian restaurant in Middletown to close after 71 years
Seventy-one years ago, Antonio "Tony" Boffa, and his wife Antoinette set up a small Italian restaurant on Railroad Avenue in Middletown, having nothing but "two tables and two nickels to rub together," said their daughter Donna Boffa Mabee. Antoinette ran the restaurant while Tony was in the kitchen, preparing home-cooked...
Stranger Things Star Spotted at Lower Hudson Valley Bakery
Stranger Things took the world by storm back in 2016. The show has become engrained in our culture now. The Netflix original series is so popular that it has held on to the massive following for 6 years. According to Marketwatch, Season 4 was viewed for over a billion hours in the first 30 days of its release. Even a local restaurant in Hopewell Junction created a Stranger Things menu.
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
Haviland Middle School is Giving Hyde Park Something to Cheer About
The last couple of years have been quite difficult in regards to extracurricular activities for students. Though sports seasons have been coming back, the pandemic has left a lasting impression; one that will take years to recover from to help rebuild programs. One program in particular is trying to engage the Hyde Park community to help rebuild awareness and raise money for their sport.
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
Rides, Live Music, and Fresh Lobster in Poughkeepsie this Weekend
Some of my favorite memories in Poughkeepsie have been made at the Poughkeepsie Riverfest. I’ve seen scores of great musicians at past Riverfests including Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, and Little Feat just to name a few. And it’s not just great music memories, it’s great community memories.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
$20,000 Winning Ticket Sold at Local Stewart’s Shop
Check your tickets because someone in the Poughkeepsie area just hit it big. On Friday night one Mega Millions ticket winner became a billionaire, winning the second-largest jackpot of all time at $1.28 billion. Unfortunately, that winning ticket was not purchased anywhere near the Hudson Valley. The ticket came from a Speedway gas station just outside of Chicago.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Top 5 Favorite Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots
We've got the Top 5 Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. According to National Day Calendar, National Hot Dog Day celebrates a summertime staple on a bun annually on the third Wednesday in July. There are so many great hot dog choices right here in the Hudson Valley, NY area, and we had one of the biggest responses to any food poll we have ever done when we asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite go-to hot dog spot was in the area.
Town of Wallkill Supervisor Condemns Animal Event at Local Fairs
It's fair season in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Soon your local fairground site will be filled with deep fried dough, amusement rides, entertainment and even animals. Many fairs have everything from your local 4H club showing off cows and goats to far more exotic animals like reptiles and monkeys.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
