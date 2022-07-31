Get Your Spook on With Disney in the Parks and at Sea This Halloween Season

To celebrate their 90th anniversary, LEGO is going back to their roots in a big way with the LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle. Created as an ode to the original castle set from 1984, the 2022 version will include a whopping 4514 pieces, 22 minifigures, and loads of fun features and secrets like a working drawbridge and portcullis, hidden passageways, movable walls, dungeon escape routes, an armory, and a spinning waterwheel. This massive dose of LEGO nostalgia promises to be one of the most popular sets in ages, and your first chance to own it is happening tonight, August 2nd / 3rd at 9pm PST / 12am EST.

