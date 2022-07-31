Tennessee Titans are so lucky to have Kevin Byard

titansized.com
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Paul Finebaum calls out Nick Saban for ‘excuse’ on Alabama’s 2021 season
Nick Saban referred to Alabama football’s 2021 campaign as a rebuilding year and Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back calling the head coach out for it. ESPN is known for its infatuation with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban. Among their most notable advocates is Paul Finebaum. However,...
Packers: Matt LaFleur could prove offensive doubters wrong this season
With the selection of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers are slowly but surely rebuilding the receiving corps and trying to replace two key receivers who they lost in the offseason. The past three seasons with Matt LaFleur as head coach have been great. He led the...
James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
