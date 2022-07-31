Pilot finally laid to rest in hometown 78 years after being shot down in WWII

americanmilitarynews.com
KUOW
If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far
After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: “For the...
Man missing since August 2021 found in another state
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says...
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
KXLY
‘Just one picture’: FBI tracking new sextortion crimes against kids
SPOKANE, Wash. — The FBI is sounding the alarm on new sextortion crimes affecting kids as more young people spend time online. “They’re just getting better at reaching young people,” said Christian Parker, a special agent in Spokane with the FBI. He says predators are reaching young...
Spokane Police: Man involved shooting, standoff in downtown Spokane is dead
SPOKANE, Wash – A man suspected in a series of crimes that ended with a downtown Spokane standoff is dead. He was shot before 6 am by officers from two local agencies. The situation began early Wednesday morning with a report of a robbery nearby. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown with three people in the car. Two people got...
KHQ Right Now
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane
The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
cutoday.info
Merger That Crossed State Lines is Now Complete
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.–A credit union merger that crossed state lines has been completed. Horizon Credit Union in Washington said its merger with Great Falls, Mont.-based Embark CU is now finished. Embark CU’s members gave the combination their OK in May. For Horizon CU, its FOM now expands into...
Manito’s Mirror Pond again plagued with brown water, weeds
SPOKANE, Wash - It's once again hard to see your reflection in Manito Park's Mirror Pond. Despite thousands of dollars in renovations and treatments, the city once again needs to drain and refill the pond.
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
