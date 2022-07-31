England v South Africa: Shamsi takes 5-24 as hosts thumped by 90 runs to lose T20 series

www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ferdinand Omanyala's 100m triumph the 'perfect race'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Ferdinand Omanyala says winning the 100m title at the Commonwealth Games was the "perfect...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Cycling crash was nearly 'complete catastrophe', say family involved
A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came "close to a complete catastrophe" that could have "seriously injured or killed" their two young children. On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men's scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving...
