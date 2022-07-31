Police hunt for man after couple attacked in York home

A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.The killing came to...

