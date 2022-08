Photo: Getty Images

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - A 32-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, who went missing while riding a bicycle in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not release where or what time Holly Ann Houston was found.

Houston was last seen about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 20000 block of Delight Street, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.