Axie Infinity CEO Denies Rumors of Moving Millions of Dollars in AXS During Massive $600,000,000 Ronin Attack

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $64,000,000,000 in BTC in Last 12 Months: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals that long-term holders of Bitcoin have accumulated tens of billions of dollars worth of BTC during the last year. In a new report, IntoTheBlock highlights a “somewhat bizarre” rally that occurred in crypto even though macro factors served as headwinds for the digital asset markets.
New Yorkers Who Feel Deceived by Crypto Companies Urged To Report to Attorney General in Investor Alert
New York Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging New Yorkers affected by the crypto crash to talk to her office about their experiences with digital asset exchanges. In a new Investor Alert, the NY Office of the Attorney General says it is encouraging crypto industry whistleblowers to approach the office as well.
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
Majority of US Adults With Income of $50,000 or Less Sold Crypto Holdings During Market Collapse: New Study
A new study shows that US crypto investors falling in the lowest income bracket were the primary group of sellers during the market rout witnessed in recent weeks. The study conducted by consumer insights platform Civic Science reveals that 65% of US digital asset investors earning $50,000 or less sold all or some of their crypto holdings over the last few weeks.
‘Max Pain’ Rallies Most Likely Scenario for Ethereum, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal – Here’s What It Means
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal thinks Ethereum (ETH) could be in for a price rally before another correction to align it back with macro conditions. The former Goldman Sachs executive says the “general feeling” is that the macro conditions are so poor ETH will drop back down to a new low or retest its recent low.
North Korean Spies Attempting To Infiltrate US Crypto Companies To Gather Intelligence: Report
A new report suggests North Korean agents are attempting to falsify their way into the crypto space for nefarious purposes. According to a new Bloomberg report, North Koreans are plagiarizing real LinkedIn and Indeed job resumes to gain an unearned and potentially dangerous upper hand in the crypto job market.
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says Michael Saylor’s View on Altcoins Is ‘Deeply Flawed’ – Here’s Why
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Michael Saylor’s recent comments about altcoins are “absurd.”. Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, recently said in an interview with Not Investment Advice that “all of the legitimate talent is working on top of the Bitcoin ecosystem.”. “If you’re honest, ethical...
Four Under-the-Radar Altcoins Skyrocket 111% or More in Just One Week As Crypto Markets Turn Green
A handful of altcoins have outperformed the broader crypto markets by printing gains of over 100% or more in the past seven days. One the best performing altcoins this week is the BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST), an altcoin designed to allow holders to stake their tokens on-chain and earn Bitcoin (BTC) mining rewards.
Here’s Evidence the Bottom Is In for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Host of InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst says that the worst appears to be over for Bitcoin (BTC) as the risk appetite for the flagship cryptocurrency is back. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 subscribers that Bitcoin’s price pattern shows that the asset is on a bullish uptrend.
BNB Chain Outran Other Ethereum Competitors in Several Metrics During Q2: Insights Firm Messari
Binance’s BNB Chain (BNB) outperformed other Ethereum (ETH) competitors in the second quarter of 2022, according to crypto insights firm Messari. In a new analysis, Messari notes the BNB Chain has had a “breakout year” in terms of its non-fungible tokens (NFT) sector with the chain witnessing exponential growth in its NFT secondary sales volume and number of unique NFT buyers.
Trading Giant Robinhood Laying Off Nearly a Quarter of Staff, Says Crypto Crash Partly to Blame
Retail trading giant Robinhood is laying off about 23% of its employees as trading activity on the platform declines. In a new statement, the firm’s CEO Vlad Tenev says that the company is slashing the size of its workforce partly because of the crypto crash. The layoffs come after...
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Institutions Turned Bullish on Crypto in July with 2022’s Strongest Inflows of $474,000,000: CoinShares
Institutions opted to buy back into crypto throughout July, according to leading digital assets manager CoinShares. Digital asset investment products witnessed a total of $474 million worth of inflows throughout July, the highest total of any month in 2022, per CoinShare’s latest Fund Flows Weekly report. The monthly total...
Robot Known for Outrunning Crypto Markets Makes Unexpected Altcoin Allocation – Here’s Its Portfolio
A robot that’s garnered a reputation for outpacing the crypto markets is revealing its latest portfolio allocations as the late July rally fizzles out. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to create algorithmic portfolio assessments consistent with a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
Analyst Details Path Ahead for Chainlink, Ethereum and Cardano, Says Bitcoin in ‘Bargain’ Territory
A popular crypto analyst says that Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) could soon mimic the significant rallies Ethereum (ETH) had last month. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 325,100 Twitter followers that both ADA and LINK are in the middle of breakouts triggered by a bullish falling wedge pattern and they continue to climb if critical resistances are breached.
Analyst Predicts Pullbacks for Ethereum Classic and One Low-Cap Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Solana and ApeCoin
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting dips for two altcoins while updating his forecast for Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that smart contract protocol Ethereum Classic (ETC) looks poised for a significant pullback after its steep rally over the past few weeks.
Ethereum, Avalanche, Polkadot and Curve Are Gearing Up for Breakouts, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Top crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH), two rivals and one additional altcoin appear poised to ignite breakout rallies. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 166,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum is currently testing the strength of its...
Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch
A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
