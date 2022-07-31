ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Axie Infinity CEO Denies Rumors of Moving Millions of Dollars in AXS During Massive $600,000,000 Ronin Attack

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail

The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#The Ronin Network
dailyhodl.com

Majority of US Adults With Income of $50,000 or Less Sold Crypto Holdings During Market Collapse: New Study

A new study shows that US crypto investors falling in the lowest income bracket were the primary group of sellers during the market rout witnessed in recent weeks. The study conducted by consumer insights platform Civic Science reveals that 65% of US digital asset investors earning $50,000 or less sold all or some of their crypto holdings over the last few weeks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

BNB Chain Outran Other Ethereum Competitors in Several Metrics During Q2: Insights Firm Messari

Binance’s BNB Chain (BNB) outperformed other Ethereum (ETH) competitors in the second quarter of 2022, according to crypto insights firm Messari. In a new analysis, Messari notes the BNB Chain has had a “breakout year” in terms of its non-fungible tokens (NFT) sector with the chain witnessing exponential growth in its NFT secondary sales volume and number of unique NFT buyers.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Details Path Ahead for Chainlink, Ethereum and Cardano, Says Bitcoin in ‘Bargain’ Territory

A popular crypto analyst says that Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) could soon mimic the significant rallies Ethereum (ETH) had last month. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 325,100 Twitter followers that both ADA and LINK are in the middle of breakouts triggered by a bullish falling wedge pattern and they continue to climb if critical resistances are breached.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Predicts Pullbacks for Ethereum Classic and One Low-Cap Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Solana and ApeCoin

A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting dips for two altcoins while updating his forecast for Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that smart contract protocol Ethereum Classic (ETC) looks poised for a significant pullback after its steep rally over the past few weeks.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategists Predict Breakout Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) This Week – But There’s a Catch

A trio of popular crypto analysts believes Bitcoin (BTC) is due to break out this week, but they all say the rally won’t likely happen in a straight line. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 337,500 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin finally breaking out of its immediate resistance at $25,000 but only after BTC revisits support near $22,000.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy