Austin, TX

Be blown away by this unique glass house with a ‘treehouse’ feel in Texas. Look inside

By TJ Macias
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

You have your treehouses, and you have your cool glass houses. This estate on the market in Austin, Texas, combines both for a living experience like no other.

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

It’s listed for $1.2 million .

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“Wake up to stunning sunrises and go through the entire day surrounded by the natural beauty of the outdoors,” the listing on Compass says. “Massive 30-foot glass walls with 11 sets of sliding glass doors give a treehouse feel and blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

“This glass and steel home, designed and built as an architect’s personal residence, has been featured on HGTV and was the central filming location for an upcoming movie set to debut soon.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

While its pedigree is impressive, it’s really the overall feel of the home that brings out its personality.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The 1,638-square-foot residence has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and some serious views cascading in through those huge windows.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“A dramatic rock wall and bridge entrance to the home make for amazing settings. Decks and patios on all four sides of the house - each with their own ‘one-with-nature views’ including panoramic long distance views of the greenbelt and outward to the horizon,” the listing describes.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“As one of the few homes in the area with private access to the Indian Creek hiking trail, a spring-fed creek and waterfalls can be enjoyed year-round right outside your doorstep.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The home was featured on the HGTV series “Look What I Did” and was designed in 2003 by architect John Allen , Dallas CultureMap reports.

Bathtub Screen grab from Realtor

Apparently, Allen “believed that the rugged and what many called ‘unbuildable’ lot was the perfect spot to accomplish his vision of living one with nature due to the greenery of the adjacent hiking trail, along with the sun, moon, stars, and thunderstorms as seen through glass walls and balconies,” listing agent Monica Fabbio told CultureMap.

Balcony Screen grab from Realtor

