State parks close Sunday amid full capacity
Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of state parks closed Sunday afternoon in Connecticut.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the following parks are closed after their parking lots reached maximum capacity:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union
- Scantic River State Park — Enfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park — Middletown
- Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield
See the full list of state parks here .
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 appCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0