Connecticut State

State parks close Sunday amid full capacity

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of state parks closed Sunday afternoon in Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the following parks are closed after their parking lots reached maximum capacity:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union
  • Scantic River State Park — Enfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park — Middletown
  • Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield

