State parks close Sunday amid full capacity

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of state parks closed Sunday afternoon in Connecticut.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the following parks are closed after their parking lots reached maximum capacity:

Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union

Scantic River State Park — Enfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park — Middletown

Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield

See the full list of state parks here .

