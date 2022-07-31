“Trifecta of tax avoidance”: Donald Trump’s late ex-wife Ivana Trump buried at Trump’s golf course in NJ

firstsportz.com
Related
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him
It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
Does Donald Trump get a tax break by burying ex-wife Ivana at his golf club?
Ivana Trump, pictured at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in 2018, passed away in July. Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana was buried in a gold-hued coffin at the former president’s New Jersey golf club last month, following an Upper East Side funeral service where she was remembered as a woman who was “adored.”
AOL Corp
Omarosa Says President Trump 'Constantly' Sought Advice from Ex-Wife Ivana: 'One of Very Few He Listened To'
Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images From left: Ivana and Donald Trump. Reacting to the sudden passing of Ivana Trump, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman tells PEOPLE that Donald Trump "constantly" sought his first wife's advice during his tenure as president. Ivana Trump died Thursday afternoon at the...
SheKnows
11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana
The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
Eric Trump's Golf Bag Drops Major Hint of 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump has not formally announced that he will be running in the 2024 election but teased he will make an announcement after the midterm elections.
Ivana Trump Funeral Pictures: Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr. Lead Mourning
The funeral of Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife, was held on Wednesday in New York and was attended by family and well-wishers. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral was held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20.
AOL Corp
Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club
Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ivana Trump obituary
First wife of Donald Trump who established the trademark glitzy style of the Trump Organization
Donald Trump Will 'Turn On Everybody' if He Is Indicted: Mary Trump
Donald Trump would "turn on everybody" if he is indicted, his niece Mary Trump has said. Her comments come as speculation mounts that the former president could be indicted for his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. If that happens, Trump would do everything he...
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Donald Trump Slams 'Political' Decision to Drop 'Amazing' One America News
Verizon said that it would stop carrying OAN on its Fios television service from July 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden’s Daughter’s Diary Allegedly “Passed Around” at Trump Fundraiser
After moving out of a friend’s rental property in Delray Beach, Fla., Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, left behind some personal belongings, including her diary. The last thing she expected was for someone to rummage through her property, take possession of her diary, and use it to try and make her father “look bad.”
Rudy Giuliani Was Just Ordered To Testify For The Jan. 6 Committee—He Must Be Freaking Out!
Rudy Giuliani has just been ordered by a New York Judge to testify on August 9 as a witness before the Fulton County, GA grand jury (that is currently investigating Donald Trump‘s efforts to undermine and sabotage the 2020 election). Giuliani, 78, was subpoenaed earlier this month. This most...
Exclusive: Ivana Trump's son, Eric Trump, speaks to Fox News about her passing
Former President Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump passed away in New York City unexpectedly Thursday — and her grieving son told Fox News Digital that she was an incredible person. "She would beat any man down a mountain on skis and look like a supermodel doing it," Eric Trump...
Ivana Trump Death Just Days Before Trump Family Members Testify in NY Probe
Days after the death of his former wife Ivana Trump, ex-president Donald Trump and the couple's children are expected to testify in a civil investigation into his business practices. A court-ordered agreement on June 8 had called for Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son Donald Jr. to appear on Friday...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Cheney zeroes in on ‘key question’ about Trump
JUST POSTED — In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, “The Big Lie” ($29.99), Jonathan Lemire writes about DONALD TRUMP’s visit to India in February 2020: “Donald Trump Could Lie His Way Out of Just About Anything — Until COVID: An inside account of the panicked days that heralded the end of Trump’s presidency.”
Friday briefing: The full story of Donald Trump’s plot to steal the White House
Good morning. It has been 18 months since the January 6 insurrection, but the chaotic scenes of people storming the Capitol in Washington DC will be studied for decades to come. Due to the seismic nature of the events that took place in the wake of the US presidential election,...
Will Ivana help Donald Trump with tax breaks from beyond the grave?
First wife’s resting-place in Trump’s New Jersey golf course might benefit ex-husband’s long-held tax planning purposes
How Mike Pence 'Absurdity' Made Him Donald Trump's VP: Paul Manafort
Trump's former campaign chairman detailed how the then-Indiana governor became vice president in his new book.
Comments / 10