ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers’ Market; suspect in custody

By Marc Sternfield
Fox40
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox40.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint

An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber

NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
NORCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood

A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
LYNWOOD, CA
newsantaana.com

A DUI suspect crashed into a utility box in Orange

Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers responded to the area of Newport and Holt regarding calls about a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. The driver had crashed into a utility box, was unconscious behind the wheel, and was still actively accelerating forwards. The responding police officers quickly devised...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cosmo
foxla.com

Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others

PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount. Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley

41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy