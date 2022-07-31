ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Cannabis economist talks what federal legalization could mean for Oregon

By Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5WS8_0gzdiUej00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is one of a few lawmakers to propose a bill to make cannabis federally legal.

But does the legislation have a chance, and what would it mean for Oregon’s cannabis industry?

Beau Whitney, one of the nation’s leading experts on the economics of cannabis and an advocate for the industry, is based in Portland.

He joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the state’s relationship with cannabis, if the federal legislation can pass and if it does, what that means for Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 29

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
3d ago

This will cost growers more and increase what customers pay. Increasing the tax when already taxed to the point of no profits breaks the business. Anything these Democrats support means more $$ in THIER pocket and less in ours.

Reply(2)
12
Patty Williams
3d ago

We have criminal cartels from China, Mexico, Russia funding and using narco slaves and stealing water , using harmful chemicals to grow the marijuana, then selling it to fund more criminal acts. I dont use marijuana but I dont care if others do. What bothers me the most is when the state is giving permits to wealthy california growers who buy up farm land , like up the road from us, and irrigate from the creek that all of us out here depend on. Not only that BLM destroyed the salmon beds east of here then fish and wildlife rebuilt them , which is great! We have salmon that spawn every fall right in our backyard, sadly since the out of state wealthy pot growers showed up just up river several salmon have died without spawning because they cant move up river to their spawning grounds. We have Eagles, osprey, literally hundreds of migratory birds that depend on the river for food. Where do we draw the line? Oregon is flooded with marijuana, from what ive been told prices have bottomed out

Reply(4)
9
M. S.V
3d ago

Oh what a weaving web they Weave!Give them drugs..Give them the laws for LGBT and...yeah...anything that stops them from concentrating on what we're really up too!

Reply
2
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Will Kyrsten Sinema see the new climate and inflation bill as a good deal for Arizona?

In Washington, it's being touted as a "breakthrough," as the nation's "most consequential climate policy yet" and even as a long-overdue response to the recent rash of devastating not-so-natural disasters.  Others view it as a "climate suicide pact" that will still not be enough to stem the raging tide of climate change, fulfill President Biden's global warming pledge or reach...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?

Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Legalization#Cannabis Industry#Federal Legalization#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Northwest Politics#Nexstar Media Inc
deseret.com

Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind

Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Center Square

Biden expected to sign $280 billion CHIPS Act; critics say it contains no accountability measures, will worsen national debt, inflation

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to sign the CHIPS Act, a $280 billion spending bill meant to incentivize American manufacturers to produce semiconductor chips in the U.S. Critics say the measure contains no accountability requirements for companies that receive the taxpayer dollars, will increase the national debt and 40-year-high inflation, and won’t strengthen national security.
BUSINESS
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy