Evanston, IL

West End Market continues every Saturday through Sept. 24

evanstonroundtable.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
evanstonroundtable.com

evanstonroundtable.com

Makers Markets at the Maple Avenue garage on Aug. 7

Makers Markets invite the community to shop for hundreds of handmade goods, from original art to handbags, in a covered parking garage. Located on the fifth floor of the Maple Avenue parking garage in downtown Evanston, this market is a weather-proof event, with vendors setting up alongside their parked cars and selling directly to the public.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CHICAGO, IL
Evanston, IL
Food & Drinks
Evanston, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Evanston, IL
Business
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
oakpark.com

New life at Field’s

As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
OAK PARK, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Summertime is mural time in Evanston as four new ones debut

Four new murals are brightening our fair city, and the first was completed in early July at 1815 Norwood Court. I had never heard of Norwood Court, but it is the short, dead-end street along the west side of the tracks, the one that runs from Lyons to Clark Street, accessible by turning east off Ridge Avenue on Clark or coming from the south via Oak Avenue.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back,"  noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
#West End#Community Market#Infrastructure#Business Development#Food Drink#Linus Business#Church#Dodge#Ceba
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston native uses immersion to teach English to Italians

After Phoebe Hoyt moved through the Evanston public school system, said her farewell to her hometown and permanently moved to Milan, Italy, she started teaching English to Italian children. She said she noticed that it was very difficult for them to learn the language in classes. And when adults tried...
EVANSTON, IL
bhhschicago.com

5629 Saint Charles Road #108

Welcome Home to this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Apartment in Berkeley! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts 42" Cabinets and Granite Counters! Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors through-out the Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms!! Spacious Room Sizes and Ample Closet Space!! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment includes Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (#13 & #32)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). NO CATS. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
BERKELEY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Pam and Bennie Henley start their day on the front stoop of their home near Evanston High School. “He drinks coffee,” Pam said. “We just conversate.” Pam and Bennie, married 32 years, were originally from Mississippi but met in Evanston. The secret or their marriage? “Choosing your battles,” she said. “Certain things are not worth fighting over.” They plan on moving back to Mississippi later in the year to be near family. “I love that country life,” said Pam. “I miss it. I’m tired of the snow.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching

If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
CHICAGO, IL
consultant360.com

Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity

1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Wicker Park Aldi Reopens After City Inspectors Find Hundreds Of Insects, Sanitary Issues In Grocery Store

WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park grocery store reopened Monday after its license was temporarily suspended last week following two failed city health inspections. Aldi, 1753 N. Milwaukee Ave., was slapped with a “License Suspended” notice Friday from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s food protection program, according to notices posted on its entrances. Those signs have since been removed.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Lone city manager finalist withdraws

City of Urbana Administrator Carol Mitten, the lone finalist in Evanston’s city manager search, has withdrawn her name in a mutual decision with the city that she was “not the right fit.”. Here is the statement from the city:. “After continued conversations, the Evanston City Council and Urbana...
EVANSTON, IL
nwi.life

Board member spotlight: Milton Reed

Entrepreneur. Educator. Egalitarian. With over 20 years of business experience, Milton Reed is the Principal of Global Consulting Solutions (GCS) and a board member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors. GCS partners with businesses and governments to provide implementation blueprints for economic development and rejuvenation. Incorporating the private and public sectors GCS can touch on environmental and community issues.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
evanstonroundtable.com

District 65 will provide all school supplies for free

Editor’s note: The following information is taken from the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 website. The summer is here and we are excitedly preparing to welcome our students back for a new school year! We know the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our students and families and we are looking forward to supporting a smooth transition back to school this fall. This includes ensuring that every child is prepared and ready to learn.
EVANSTON, IL

