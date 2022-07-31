West End Market continues every Saturday through Sept. 24

evanstonroundtable.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer Geer
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake Wells
Makers Markets at the Maple Avenue garage on Aug. 7
Makers Markets invite the community to shop for hundreds of handmade goods, from original art to handbags, in a covered parking garage. Located on the fifth floor of the Maple Avenue parking garage in downtown Evanston, this market is a weather-proof event, with vendors setting up alongside their parked cars and selling directly to the public.
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
evanstonroundtable.com
Summertime is mural time in Evanston as four new ones debut
Four new murals are brightening our fair city, and the first was completed in early July at 1815 Norwood Court. I had never heard of Norwood Court, but it is the short, dead-end street along the west side of the tracks, the one that runs from Lyons to Clark Street, accessible by turning east off Ridge Avenue on Clark or coming from the south via Oak Avenue.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston native uses immersion to teach English to Italians
After Phoebe Hoyt moved through the Evanston public school system, said her farewell to her hometown and permanently moved to Milan, Italy, she started teaching English to Italian children. She said she noticed that it was very difficult for them to learn the language in classes. And when adults tried...
bhhschicago.com
5629 Saint Charles Road #108
Welcome Home to this Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Apartment in Berkeley! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! The Kitchen Boasts 42" Cabinets and Granite Counters! Gleaming Oak Hardwood Floors through-out the Living Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms!! Spacious Room Sizes and Ample Closet Space!! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment includes Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (#13 & #32)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). NO CATS. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Pam and Bennie Henley start their day on the front stoop of their home near Evanston High School. “He drinks coffee,” Pam said. “We just conversate.” Pam and Bennie, married 32 years, were originally from Mississippi but met in Evanston. The secret or their marriage? “Choosing your battles,” she said. “Certain things are not worth fighting over.” They plan on moving back to Mississippi later in the year to be near family. “I love that country life,” said Pam. “I miss it. I’m tired of the snow.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
NBC Chicago
Chicago is Giving Away 5,000 Free Bikes, But Application Deadline is Approaching
If you're looking for a new bike, you may be able to get one from the city of Chicago, for free --- but the deadline to apply is fast approaching. The new program, called Bike Chicago, will provide 5,000 free bicycles, as well as "maintenance and safety equipment" to Chicagoans by 2026, a press release from the Chicago Department of Transportation stated last month.
consultant360.com
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity
1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
Wicker Park Aldi Reopens After City Inspectors Find Hundreds Of Insects, Sanitary Issues In Grocery Store
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park grocery store reopened Monday after its license was temporarily suspended last week following two failed city health inspections. Aldi, 1753 N. Milwaukee Ave., was slapped with a “License Suspended” notice Friday from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s food protection program, according to notices posted on its entrances. Those signs have since been removed.
evanstonroundtable.com
Lone city manager finalist withdraws
City of Urbana Administrator Carol Mitten, the lone finalist in Evanston’s city manager search, has withdrawn her name in a mutual decision with the city that she was “not the right fit.”. Here is the statement from the city:. “After continued conversations, the Evanston City Council and Urbana...
nwi.life
Board member spotlight: Milton Reed
Entrepreneur. Educator. Egalitarian. With over 20 years of business experience, Milton Reed is the Principal of Global Consulting Solutions (GCS) and a board member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors. GCS partners with businesses and governments to provide implementation blueprints for economic development and rejuvenation. Incorporating the private and public sectors GCS can touch on environmental and community issues.
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 will provide all school supplies for free
Editor’s note: The following information is taken from the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 website. The summer is here and we are excitedly preparing to welcome our students back for a new school year! We know the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our students and families and we are looking forward to supporting a smooth transition back to school this fall. This includes ensuring that every child is prepared and ready to learn.
