Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy

racer.com
Caleb Hall
3d ago
The curly haired Matthia Bennato spaghettio has bungled this year. I feel so bad for Lecler. He should be first in the championship right now.
Reply
6
Kim Reimer
3d ago
Ferrari is a hard team to follow - so many ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Still a big fan, but ......
Reply
5
Related
NASCAR Should Be Embarrassed by Its Unintentionally Cheeky Tweet
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but NASCAR misfired on Twitter regarding Michael McDowell. The post NASCAR Should Be Embarrassed by Its Unintentionally Cheeky Tweet appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
23XI Racing Reacts To The Kurt Busch Announcement
Kurt Busch announced on Wednesday that he'll have to miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. "While I am continuing to make improvements every day and can’t wait to get back in the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, I have yet to be cleared to return to competition and will not be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway," Busch wrote. "I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon."
NASCAR: One of Cup’s top free agents is off the market
The long-anticipated signing of a new NASCAR Cup Series contract for Erik Jones took place this past weekend, with Petty GMS Motorsports committing to him for the long haul. Erik Jones didn’t draw much attention to himself during his first season at Richard Petty Motorsports, finishing in 24th place in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings last year.
NFL・
IndyCar racer Sam Schmidt was left paralyzed following an accident in 2000. Now, he's racing again with the help of cutting-edge technology.
Schmidt drives a car that uses his head movement to control the steering and a breathing tube to control the speed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes F1 Boss Insists Porpoising May Cause Brain Damage in Drivers
A medical study from 2015 shows a link between continuous vibration and brain-injury.
Jimmie Johnson ‘open’ to NASCAR return, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series
Jimmie Johnson is "open" to running in NASCAR again, according to a recent interview with The Tennessean. Who would Johnson drive for in his select starts?
Formula 1: Alpine tabs Oscar Piastri for 2023 while Piastri says he won't race for the team
There’s now another major motorsports contract saga. And this time it’s in Formula 1. Alpine said Tuesday that reserve driver Oscar Piastri would take over for Fernando Alonso in 2023. Alonso said Monday that he would drive for Aston Martin and replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel. The announcement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
Alpine says Oscar Piastri will replace Fernando Alonso for 2023... but Piastri has denied the move. Wait, what?
Been a busy few days in F1, hasn’t it? First Sebastian Vettel announced he was retiring at the end of the season, then Aston Martin poached Fernando Alonso from Alpine out of the blue. Now this. “Oscar is a bright and rare talent,” said team principal Otmar Szafnauer. “We...
Road & Track
Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop
Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
NASCAR has a bumper-cars problem that is getting out of hand, and one driver blames the new NextGen cars
Daniel Suarez says NASCAR's new cars are so resilient now that drivers are taking advantage of them and using them as weapons on the track.
Autoweek.com
F1 Hungarian GP Notebook: Alonso to Aston Martin Does Not End F1 Silly Season
Formula 1 has headed off for its summer recess after a run of four Grands Prix in five weekends. Autoweek wraps up some of the off-track news from the Hungarian GP. Sebastian Vettel’s retirement decision, and Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace him at Aston Martin for 2023, means two of the biggest names involved in the silly season have made their respective choices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
MLB・
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Horrific cycling crash badly injures riders and fans
A cycling race in London went viral for all the wrong reason this week as the cycling event at the Commonwealth Games was briefly abandoned following a horrific crash that left riders and spectators needing urgent medical attention. As riders came around a corner during a race, one rider lost...
Formula 1: 5 worst moments of Ferrari’s lost season
With nine races left in the 2022 Formula 1 season, Ferrari have squandered a once promising campaign and are now at risk of being overtaken by Mercedes. Much like their engines, Ferrari’s 2022 Formula 1 season has gone up in smoke. The team started off on a hot streak...
CBS Sports
Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
racer.com
Four wins is ‘not acceptable,’ says Ford’s Rushbrook
If there is a battle of the manufacturers, Ford is bringing up the rear in the NASCAR Cup Series as the calendar turns to August. Three drivers have combined for four Ford wins through 22 races, which started with rookie Austin Cindric’s triumph in the Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe followed suit with his first career Cup Series win three weeks later at Phoenix.
Comments / 3