2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 33 Days Part II (David Holloman)

hoosierhuddle.com
Related
hoosierhuddle.com
Hoosiers Kickoff Fall Camp with a Heightened Sense of Urgency
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) It felt more like early October instead of August in Bloomington this morning as the Indiana Hoosiers hit the field for their first practice of fall camp. Tom Allen and his team hit the field with a renewed sense of urgency after a dud of a campaign in 2021.
hoosierhuddle.com
Allen Expects Small 2023 Recruiting Class for IUFB
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Tom Allen addressed IU’s 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday after the team’s first fall practice and told reporters that he expects a small class for the December signing period. “I will say this: It's not going to be a big class. I think right where we are is kind of where we thought we would be. We've got several positions where we're taking one, and you want to be really, really selective with that process” Allen explained.
hoosierhuddle.com
2022 Hoosier Storylines Heading into the First Practice of Fall Camp
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosier football team reported to fall camp in Bloomington on Sunday evening. This marks the official star of the 2022 football season. After going 2-10 (0-9) in 2021, IU is looking to rebound and prove that last year was just a blip on the radar. While the buzz surrounding the Hoosiers is subdued this year, there are plenty of story lines to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks. Here are the storylines we’ll be watching during fall camp.
Comments / 0