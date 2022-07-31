2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 33 Days Part II (David Holloman)

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Tom Allen addressed IU’s 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday after the team’s first fall practice and told reporters that he expects a small class for the December signing period. “I will say this: It's not going to be a big class. I think right where we are is kind of where we thought we would be. We've got several positions where we're taking one, and you want to be really, really selective with that process” Allen explained.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO