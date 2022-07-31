DC League of Super-Pets: The Rock Celebrates Rotten Tomatoes Score

comicbook.com
Related
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
RELATED PEOPLE
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Jason Momoa Reveals
Ben Affleck isn’t done playing Batman, and he’ll be doing it again sooner than you think — Jason Momoa revealed on Instagram Thursday that Affleck will be making an appearance as the Caped Crusader in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”. “REUNITED bruce and arthur,” the actor...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix UK set to remove ‘worst horror film ever made’ with 0 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score
A film dubbed the “worst horror film ever made” is set to be removed from Netflix UK’s streaming catalogue in a matter of days.Polaroid, first released in 2019, tells the story of a cursed polaroid camera.According to the official synopsis, the plot is as follows: “High school loner Bird Fitcher finds a vintage Polaroid camera that holds dark and mysterious secrets. “She soon realizes that those who get their picture taken by it meet a tragic and untimely death.”Among the film’s cast are Skins star Kathryn Prescott, who plays the lead, and Twin Peaks actor Grace Zabriskie.The film has...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
ComicBook
Green Lantern and Blue Beetle Trend After Warner Bros. Discovery Shelves Batgirl
DC and Warner Bros. shocked fans by announcing that the upcoming Batgirl movie has been shelved, and will not be released in theaters or HBO Max. The news that Batgirl has been canceled has caused a major uproar within the DC fandom – and has sparked anxiety about what other DC projects that have been announced – or are even in production – could be getting the ax, in the new era of Warner Bros. Discovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
thedigitalfix.com
Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking
Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Pick For ‘The Greatest Movie Ever Made’
Quentin Tarantino is a person that can actually name their pick for the 'greatest movie ever made.' Though as he explained to ReelBlend, there's some conditions that come with that title.
ComicBook
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
ComicBook
HBO Max Removes Six Original Movies
With Warner Bros. Discovery drawing new scrutiny for shelving its completed Batgirl movie, users have noticed that six HBO Max original movies vanished from the streaming service without announcement or warning. Those films are sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, dystopian comedy Superintelligence, Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake, Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle, the Doug Liman heist film Locked Down, and Charm City Kings. Also, the House Party reboot that had been scheduled for release on July 28th was removed from the streaming service's release schedule. The removals of these films were noted by users on Reddit while discussing Warner Bros. Discovery's surprising Batgirl decision.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
‘Batgirl’ Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again
Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making bad movies. At least, that’s the common refrain on social media now that David Zaslav, chief executive of the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery, is in charge. What seems to be a more accurate assessment is that Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making movies that aren’t guaranteed to line company coffers. The cancellations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which until Tuesday were both in postproduction, have sent shock waves through Hollywood. In the case of Batgirl, social media pundits claimed the film was shelved because it was so bad it...
Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series
What's that? It's been less than a month without a new Marvel show on Disney Plus? Don't you worry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to make sure that your steady stream of Marvel content is constant and endless with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The upcoming series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who inadvertently gets Hulk-like abilities after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
Comments / 0