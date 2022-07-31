ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Can Baylor QB Blake Shapen Win Big 12 Player of the Year?

By Drake Toll
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGhLz_0gzdhrnX00

Under Jeff Grimes and with this O-line, it's not that crazy.

Could Baylor Bears QB Blake Shapen be a challenger for Big 12 Player of the Year?

It's not as crazy as it might seem.

While many would argue that Gerry Bohanon should be Baylor’s starting quarterback in 2022, he is now at South Florida, and Shapen has been given the reigns to the offense.

Who’s the reigning Big 12 Championship Game MVP? Shapen. In only his second game as Baylor’s starting quarterback, was the Most Valuable Player of the Big 12 Championship as selected by the media. That's interesting.

In both the NFL and NCAA, the media is extremely biased towards a particular position group when it comes to major awards: quarterback. In fact, since the Big 12’s first season in 1996, a quarterback has won Offensive Player of the Year 17/26 years, or 65% of the time. If you look at the winners since 2003, that percentage jumps to 74%! In 1999 the writers liked quarterbacks so much, they gave the award to TWO of them! So in total, 18 quarterbacks have won the award in 26 years.

Who did the media pick to win the Big 12 in the preseason poll? That’s right, Baylor. So the media picks quarterbacks to win player of the year nearly 3⁄4 of the time over the last two decades, and that’s most often the quarterback on the best team.

Who possesses the best Big 12 offensive line in 2022 ? Of course, it’s Baylor. The Joe Moore semifinalist unit returns 4 of 5 starters and arguably improved at the 5th spot. Shapen is going to have time to put the ball downfield.

Now, Blake Shapen is notably a two-sport athlete. Baylor had another notable two-sport athlete at the quarterback position in the not-so-distant past, can you think of who he was? This one’s really tough so we’ll give you a hint: He bears the same name as his father and his grandfather. Robert Griffin III. That’s right! RG3 won the Big 12 in the 400 hurdles as a true freshman. So the last time Baylor had a two-sport superstar under center, he won a Heisman trophy.

The last time Baylor had a starting quarterback whose name started with a “B” was when? 2014, when Bryce Petty won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Bears won the Big 12, a milestone they did not reach again until Blake Shapen won the Big 12 Championship MVP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report

Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
247Sports

GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M

After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grimes
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Big 12#American Football#College Football
AthlonSports.com

Big 12 Football: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season

Much like the other conferences, the Big 12 will look completely different next year. Several schools shuffle in while Texas and Oklahoma get set to depart for the SEC. Baylor was your conference champion in 2021, knocking off Oklahoma State 21-16 in the title game. This year we could see some of the same although the Sooners hope to capture something with a new coaching staff and UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel taking over at quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: DB Maliki Crawford commits, QB Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M visit reaction

The Composite Two-Star Recruits are back with the Maliki/Malachi episode. USC football's 2023 recruiting class grew by one this week with a commitment from four-star Pacifica (Calif.) cornerback back Maliki Crawford, who chose USC over UCLA and Cal. In 10 games he recorded 63 tackles with a single tackle for a loss. He also recorded seven passes, recovered a fumble and picked off one pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
640
Followers
281
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy