Law enforcement on front lines of addiction treatment program

Police departments in Chester County celebrate National Night Out
WEST CHESTER—Many police departments in Chester County celebrated National Night Out Tuesday. It’s an effort by the police to help build better relations with the community and is a proactive model for youngsters. The event helps police and the community show its support for each other, and against...
Coatesville Man Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officer
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Tuesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 20-year-old Jalin Dill of Coatesville to 4½ -11 years in prison for assaulting a Coatesville police officer after fleeing in a car and on foot in April 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. He was found guilty of aggravated assault against the police, fleeing and eluding, and related charges in May 2022.
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
Marijuana and Fentanyl Seized During Lancaster County Raid
LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster city man has been charged with dealing marijuana and fentanyl as a result of a recent search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Alexis Martinez, age 38, of N. Broad Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania was arrested after the Drug Task Force received information from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police regarding a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit located at 222 Seymour Street on June 29.
Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held Oct. 12, 2022, at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
Man Still Wanted After Lancaster County Drug Bust; Task Force Confiscates Drugs, Firearms, and $86,000
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered and confiscated multiple drugs, firearms, and over $86,000 from a Lancaster city home as a result of an investigation that began on June 2, 2022. Christopher Alvelo, age 30, of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania...
Norristown teen accused in shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
NORRISTOWN – A Norristown teenager charged as an adult in connection with his alleged role in the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl in the borough in August 2021 wants a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Muhammad Sabir, 16, most recently of the 400 block...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
15-Year-Old Amin Mackle Needs Your Help: Detectives Release Picture
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department have released a picture of 15-year-old Amin Mackle in hopes that someone will be able to provide information on his whereabouts. He was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock...
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
Chester County scores $3.8 million for early childhood education programs
WEST CHESTER— Four organizations that provide early childhood education programs in Chester County will receive nearly $3.8 million in state funding through Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP), state Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “Early childhood education is the foundation for healthy, productive, and prosperous...
15-Year-Old Missing from Philadelphia: Police Request Public’s Assistance
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Angelina Juarbe was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and police are concerned for her safety. Angelina is 5′ tall, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time.
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
